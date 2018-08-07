Ben Stokes trial: Men 'brandished bottles' at cricketer before Bristol brawl

Two men accused of affray along with England cricketer Ben Stokes "brandished bottles" before an alleged brawl, the court has heard.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Daniel Adams told Bristol Crown Court Ryan Hale, 28, and Ryan Ali, 28, both had bottles, with Ali seen moving towards England cricketer Alex Hales with the bottle in his hand.

All-rounder Stokes, 27, is accused of affray alongside Hale and Ali after a brawl on 25 September outside Mbargo nightclub in Clifton Triangle, Bristol. They all deny the charge.

Det Con Adams said Mr Hales, who was arrested but not charged, stamped on Ali and kicked him twice in the head.

Stokes is accused of knocking both Hale and Ali out.

The court heard a bouncer outside the nightclub was "aggressive and rude" towards Stokes.

Andrew Cunningham, 37, lead doorman at Mbargo, denied being aggressive towards the two England cricketers, and said: "I was standing there like I'm standing here now."

When he refused to let the cricketers back into the club just after 2am, he said they offered him money despite licensing laws forbidding entry after 2am.

:: Ben Stokes: England cricketer's career and life

The heavily tattooed bouncer said: "The ginger one [Stokes] offered me £60 and asked me if that would get them in.

"He had a conversation with his friend and he said '£300, get us in', and I still told them no."

He said they mentioned his gold teeth and said he "looked like a c***", but he "wouldn't rise to it".

Stokes told him his tattoos "were s***", he added.

However, he said he did not think Stokes had been "excessively" drinking and did not seem drunk.

Mr Cole said Mr Cunningham was "rude" to Stokes and Mr Hales and that they stood outside the club "laughing and joking" with gay couple Kai Barry and William O'Connor, who are regulars at the club.

But the bouncer said Stokes was using "bullying behaviour" towards them.

The cricketer was accused by Mr Cunningham of mimicking the couple's actions as they spoke "in an extravagant way".

Stokes claims Hale and Ali were making homophobic remarks about the couple and he came to their defence.

Film student Max Wilson, who lives in a flat on the triangle, filmed some of the fight after he was woken up.

He told the jury the group of six men were "clearly drunk", sounded like "football hooligans" and were "aggressive".

In the footage he is heard saying "f***", which he said was in reaction to "such a forceful punch".

Stokes, of Castle Eden, Durham; Ali, of Bristol; and Hale, of Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, each deny a joint charge of affray.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from the England team, which then lost the series against Australia 4-0.

He was reinstated and has since played in the Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan and, on Saturday, starred as England beat India at Edgbaston.

However, he will not be able to play in the second test against India at Lord's this week and next.

The trial continues.