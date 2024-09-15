Ben Whishaw makes promise to Paddington fans over Aunt Lucy

Fans will find out what happened to Aunt Lucy in the next Paddington film, according to Ben Whishaw, who stars as the voice of the marmalade-loving bear.

The third film in the franchise, Paddington in Peru, will be out later this year.

It follows Paddington's return to the South American country to find his beloved Aunt Lucy, voiced by Imelda Staunton.

Asked whether he could promise viewers would find out what really happened to Lucy, Whishaw said: "Yes."

"You will find out," he told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

But when asked if he could reveal Lucy's fate, he responded: "No, I absolutely cannot tell you."

Ben Whishaw is famous for being the voice of Paddington [PA Media]

The first two films were based in London, after Paddington fled Peru - where he grew up - because of his home being destroyed by an earthquake.

In the trailer for the new film, which was released in June, we see Paddington leave London to return.

However, when Paddington reaches the Home for Retired Bears where Aunt Lucy is meant to be staying, she's not there.

Olivia Colman, an addition to the cast, who is known to young audiences for her role as Mrs Scrubitt in Wonka, stars as a guitar-playing nun who works at the home.

She tells Paddington and co that Aunt Lucy is "on some sort of quest".

He then embarks on a mission to find her, with the help of a boat captain, voiced by another newcomer, Antonio Banderas, who was the voice of Puss in Boots.

"I think it's a really beautiful film and I'm really excited for people to see it," Whishaw said. "It's gorgeous."

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin also return in the new film.

But Sally Hawkins has handed the role of Mrs Brown to Emily Mortimer.

Whishaw starred as Q in the James Bond films and appeared in the TV adaptation of This is Going to Hurt

The actor, 43, is now appearing in a new West End production of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot.

He has credited the play with encouraging him to drop out of university more than two decades ago and study acting instead.

He will star opposite Lucian Msamati, who has previously appeared in Game of Thrones and Gangs of London.

The production, directed by James MacDonald, is running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

Paddington in Peru hits UK and Irish cinemas on 8 November