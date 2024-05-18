Benedictine Sisters condemn Harrison Butker's speech, say it doesn't represent college

The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica denounced Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College, saying they "reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic."

In his commencement speech, the Super Bowl-winning kicker attacked Pride Month, transgender people and the coronavirus pandemic. Butker also said he believes women belonged in the kitchen, adding that "one of the most important titles" a woman could have is homemaker.

Butker's comments have been panned, and those within the college are also denouncing his speech. The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica said in a statement on Friday they don't believe the speech represents "the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested." The sisters are a founding institution and sponsor of Benedictine College, according to its website.

Harrison Butker talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium.

"Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division," the statement reads. "One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.

"We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College."

The Benedictine Sisters comments came after the NFL commented on the situation. Senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said Butker spoke in his own capacity as the NFL distances itself from him.

"His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger," Beane said.

Despite being denounced by several organizations and people, Butker's jersey was listed among the NFL Shop's top sellers. Online, his jersey listing is tagged as "Most Popular in Kansas City Chiefs."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harrison Butker's commencement speech condemned by Benedictine Sisters