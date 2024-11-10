Beneficial rain for south-central Pennsylvania
We've been dry for over a month, and now we finally get some beneficial rain!
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
Rafael has weakened into a tropical storm as slowly moved in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
A number of residents of North Vancouver's Pemberton Heights neighbourhood say they're out up to thousands of dollars after Monday's windstorm caused a power surge that destroyed appliances and electronics.Those affected by the power surge say they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. on the day of the storm.Ines Diaz, the owner and operator of the neighbourhood's Corner Stone Bistro, said as soon as the bang went off, their power went down.It wasn't until it was restored the next day that she discov
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
Back-to-back earthquakes hit southeastern Cuba on Sunday, damaging houses, buildings and power lines as well as causing landslides, the goverment said.
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
California has a lot of great things going for it. It's beautiful, for one, and it has a mild climate along with a robust and diverse job market. But all these perks come at an incredibly high price....
Most winter storms come and go without much fanfare. But some of these systems become bomb cyclones and swirl their way into the history books.
Heavy snow blanketed the southeast Colorado town of La Junta on Friday, November 8, as a winter storm hammered the region.Snow showers were expected to continue across the region through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: @prairiemousie via Storyful
As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.
The Armstrong State Fish Hatchery grows 20% to 30% of the trout stocked in Western NC. Now, a state official said, ‘We lost the facility.’
AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — Two years of record-breaking drought have dealt a heavy blow to what is arguably the Amazon’s most successful sustainable economy: the managed fishery for the giant pirarucu.
As the seasons change, so too do the terms we use when talking about the weather.
The US east and west coasts are experiencing November wildfires fuelled by warm weather, dry conditions and high winds.
On Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 290 miles of Progreso, Mexico.