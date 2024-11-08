Benefit claims jump in London amid push to get more jobless people back to work - new map
Benefit claims have jumped in north London, according to official figures.
They showed the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits rising by at least a third in a year in Harrow West, Enfield North, Edmonton and Winchmore Hill, Ealing North, as well as in Poplar and Limehouse.
Increases of between 22 per cent, the average in London, and 46 per cent were highlighted in purple on a map in a recent analysis by the House of Commons Library.
There were rises in the year to September of at least 30 per cent in Harrow East, Hendon, Brent West, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, as well as in East Ham, Bethnal Green and Stepney, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
London saw the joint biggest yearly rise in jobless benefits claims, up 22 per cent, as in the West Midlands.
The smallest increase was in the North East of ten per cent, with 16 per cent in the South East, and the average for England being 19 per cent.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, on Wednesday visited the North Central London WorkWell service. at Junction Medical Centre in Tufnell Park, which is offering early health interventions to help to keep people in work or get them back into jobs.
“Good work is good for health and good for our economy too,” said Ms Kendall.
“That’s why our Get Britain Working White Paper will join up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment across the country.”
Some three million people are out of work due to ill health, a rise of around 500,000 increase since 2019.
Constituency
Number of claimants September 2024
Annual increase
Annual percentage increase
Bethnal Green and Stepney
7840
1820
30
Brent East
8965
1925
27
Brent West
5660
1300
30
Dagenham and Rainham
5400
1050
24
Ealing Central and Acton
6010
1195
25
Ealing North
6660
1670
33
Ealing Southall
5890
1240
27
East Ham
8115
1915
31
Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
7265
1850
34
Enfield North
6440
1655
35
Hackney North and Stoke Newington
6440
1265
24
Harrow East
3685
875
31
Harrow West
4570
1200
36
Hendon
5575
1310
31
Ilford North
4590
920
25
Ilford South
6930
1505
28
Poplar and Limehouse
7020
1840
36
Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
1905
440
30
Sutton and Cheam
2070
415
25
Tooting
3265
610
23
Uxbridge and South Ruislip
3610
825
30
Far fewer people in Britain returned to work after the Covid pandemic, compared to other European countries.
The bill for sickness and disability benefits is set to spiral by £30 billion in the next five years, according to the Office of Budget Responsibility.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves stuck to Tory plans in the Budget to try to save £3 billion by reforms to the benefits system and getting more people back into work.
A DWP spokesperson: “As more people move to Universal Credit from legacy benefits, we can expect a rise in the number of claimants.
“We are committed to reviewing Universal Credit so people receive the support they need, while our plan to get Britain working will help more people into work and spread opportunity and prosperity to everyone wherever they live.”