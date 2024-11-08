Benefit claims jump in London amid push to get more jobless people back to work - new map

Purple shows biggest yearly jump in benefit claims in London of between 22 per cent and 46 per cent (Commons Library)

Benefit claims have jumped in north London, according to official figures.

They showed the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits rising by at least a third in a year in Harrow West, Enfield North, Edmonton and Winchmore Hill, Ealing North, as well as in Poplar and Limehouse.

Increases of between 22 per cent, the average in London, and 46 per cent were highlighted in purple on a map in a recent analysis by the House of Commons Library.

There were rises in the year to September of at least 30 per cent in Harrow East, Hendon, Brent West, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, as well as in East Ham, Bethnal Green and Stepney, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

London saw the joint biggest yearly rise in jobless benefits claims, up 22 per cent, as in the West Midlands.

Purple shows biggest yearly jump in benefit claims in London of between 22 per cent and 46 per cent (House of Commons)

The smallest increase was in the North East of ten per cent, with 16 per cent in the South East, and the average for England being 19 per cent.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, on Wednesday visited the North Central London WorkWell service. at Junction Medical Centre in Tufnell Park, which is offering early health interventions to help to keep people in work or get them back into jobs.

“Good work is good for health and good for our economy too,” said Ms Kendall.

“That’s why our Get Britain Working White Paper will join up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment across the country.”

Some three million people are out of work due to ill health, a rise of around 500,000 increase since 2019.

Constituency Number of claimants September 2024 Annual increase Annual percentage increase Bethnal Green and Stepney 7840 1820 30 Brent East 8965 1925 27 Brent West 5660 1300 30 Dagenham and Rainham 5400 1050 24 Ealing Central and Acton 6010 1195 25 Ealing North 6660 1670 33 Ealing Southall 5890 1240 27 East Ham 8115 1915 31 Edmonton and Winchmore Hill 7265 1850 34 Enfield North 6440 1655 35 Hackney North and Stoke Newington 6440 1265 24 Harrow East 3685 875 31 Harrow West 4570 1200 36 Hendon 5575 1310 31 Ilford North 4590 920 25 Ilford South 6930 1505 28 Poplar and Limehouse 7020 1840 36 Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner 1905 440 30 Sutton and Cheam 2070 415 25 Tooting 3265 610 23 Uxbridge and South Ruislip 3610 825 30

Far fewer people in Britain returned to work after the Covid pandemic, compared to other European countries.

The bill for sickness and disability benefits is set to spiral by £30 billion in the next five years, according to the Office of Budget Responsibility.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves stuck to Tory plans in the Budget to try to save £3 billion by reforms to the benefits system and getting more people back into work.

A DWP spokesperson: “As more people move to Universal Credit from legacy benefits, we can expect a rise in the number of claimants.

“We are committed to reviewing Universal Credit so people receive the support they need, while our plan to get Britain working will help more people into work and spread opportunity and prosperity to everyone wherever they live.”