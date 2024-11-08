Benefit claims jump in London amid push to get more jobless people back to work - new map

Purple shows biggest yearly jump in benefit claims in London of between 22 per cent and 46 per cent (Commons Library)
Benefit claims have jumped in north London, according to official figures.

They showed the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits rising by at least a third in a year in Harrow West, Enfield North, Edmonton and Winchmore Hill, Ealing North, as well as in Poplar and Limehouse.

Increases of between 22 per cent, the average in London, and 46 per cent were highlighted in purple on a map in a recent analysis by the House of Commons Library.

There were rises in the year to September of at least 30 per cent in Harrow East, Hendon, Brent West, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, as well as in East Ham, Bethnal Green and Stepney, and Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

London saw the joint biggest yearly rise in jobless benefits claims, up 22 per cent, as in the West Midlands.

Purple shows biggest yearly jump in benefit claims in London of between 22 per cent and 46 per cent (House of Commons)
The smallest increase was in the North East of ten per cent, with 16 per cent in the South East, and the average for England being 19 per cent.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, on Wednesday visited the North Central London WorkWell service. at Junction Medical Centre in Tufnell Park, which is offering early health interventions to help to keep people in work or get them back into jobs.

“Good work is good for health and good for our economy too,” said Ms Kendall.

“That’s why our Get Britain Working White Paper will join up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment across the country.”

Some three million people are out of work due to ill health, a rise of around 500,000 increase since 2019.

Constituency

Number of claimants September 2024

Annual increase

Annual percentage increase

Bethnal Green and Stepney

7840

1820

30

Brent East

8965

1925

27

Brent West

5660

1300

30

Dagenham and Rainham

5400

1050

24

Ealing Central and Acton

6010

1195

25

Ealing North

6660

1670

33

Ealing Southall

5890

1240

27

East Ham

8115

1915

31

Edmonton and Winchmore Hill

7265

1850

34

Enfield North

6440

1655

35

Hackney North and Stoke Newington

6440

1265

24

Harrow East

3685

875

31

Harrow West

4570

1200

36

Hendon

5575

1310

31

Ilford North

4590

920

25

Ilford South

6930

1505

28

Poplar and Limehouse

7020

1840

36

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

1905

440

30

Sutton and Cheam

2070

415

25

Tooting

3265

610

23

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

3610

825

30

Far fewer people in Britain returned to work after the Covid pandemic, compared to other European countries.

The bill for sickness and disability benefits is set to spiral by £30 billion in the next five years, according to the Office of Budget Responsibility.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves stuck to Tory plans in the Budget to try to save £3 billion by reforms to the benefits system and getting more people back into work.

A DWP spokesperson: “As more people move to Universal Credit from legacy benefits, we can expect a rise in the number of claimants.

“We are committed to reviewing Universal Credit so people receive the support they need, while our plan to get Britain working will help more people into work and spread opportunity and prosperity to everyone wherever they live.”

