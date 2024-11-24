Benefits claimants will face sanctions if they refuse to work, minister says

Nina Lloyd and William Warnes, PA
·4 min read

Benefit claimants deemed fit to work will face sanctions if they refuse to take up job opportunities, a Cabinet minister has said ahead of announcing measures to cut the welfare bill.

Liz Kendall said people have a “responsibility” to engage with training or employment programmes and will lose financial support if they decline to do so.

The Labour Government has said it will stick to a commitment under the former Tory administration to reduce the welfare bill by £3 billion over five years.

Under the previous government, welfare eligibility would have been tightened so around 400,000 more people signed off long-term would be assessed as needing to prepare for work by 2028/29 to deliver the savings.

Facing broadcasters on Sunday, Ms Kendall declined to reveal how specifically Labour will cut costs ahead of announcing a package of legislation next week, saying only the Government will introduce its own reforms.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “If people repeatedly refuse to take up the training or work responsibilities, there will be sanctions on their benefits.

“The reason why we believe this so strongly is that we believe in our responsibility to provide those opportunities, which is what we will do.

“We will transform those opportunities, but young people will be required to take them up.”

Ms Kendall said she believed “many millions” of disabled people and those with long-term health problems want to work, and “we need to break down the barriers to that happening”.

Asked whether some 400,000 people would ultimately be denied their current benefits, she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m saying we will bring forward our own reforms. You wouldn’t expect me to announce this on your programme.

Liz Kendall sitting opposite Laura Kuenssberg in a TV studio
Liz Kendall was speaking during the Sunday morning news rounds (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

“But my objective is that disabled people should have the same chances and rights to work as everybody else.”

The latest official forecasts published by the Government show the number of people claiming incapacity benefits is expected to climb from around 2.5 million in 2019 to 4.2 million in 2029.

Last year there were just over three million claimants.

Ms Kendall will launch proposals on Tuesday designed to “get Britain working” amid Government concerns about the projected rise.

Her white paper is expected to include the placement of work coaches in mental health clinics and a “youth guarantee” aimed at ensuring those aged 18-21 are working or studying.

The Cabinet minister said the reasons for the increased number of claims are “complex” and that Britain is “an older and also sicker nation”.

She suggested some people have “self-diagnosed” mental health problems, but added there is a “genuine problem” with mental illness in the UK.

Sir Starmer Starmer at Cabinet table
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to ‘get to grips with the bulging benefits bill blighting our society’ (PA)

“I think there are a combination of factors here,” she said. “I do think we are seeing an increase in the number of people with mental health problems, both self-diagnosed – I think it’s good that stigma has been reduced – but also diagnosed by doctors.

“We’re also seeing more people in their 50s and above, often women, with bad knees, hips, joints. We’ve got a real problem with our health service.”

Asked whether she believes “normal feelings” are being “over-medicalised”, Ms Kendall told the BBC: “I genuinely believe there’s not one simple thing. You know, the last government said people were too bluesy to work.

“I mean, I don’t know who they were speaking to. There is a genuine problem with mental health in this country.”

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer used a Mail On Sunday op-ed to promise a crackdown on “criminals” who “game the system”.

The Prime Minister wrote: “In the coming months, Mail On Sunday readers will see even more sweeping changes. Because make no mistake, we will get to grips with the bulging benefits bill blighting our society.

“Don’t get me wrong, we will crack down hard on anyone who tries to game the system, to tackle fraud, so we can take cash straight from the banks of fraudsters.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach to these criminals. My pledge to Mail On Sunday readers is this: I will grip this problem once and for all.”

Latest Stories

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Kellyanne Conway Confronted Meghan McCain at Women’s Power Summit ‘Like in Real Housewives’

    Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses told the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • Xi was unusually frank in spelling out China's 4 'red lines' for the US, a clear warning for Trump's China hawks

    In Xi's last meeting with Biden, he set ground rules for the incoming Trump administration and its China hawks.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Busts 'Dips**t' Eric Trump For 'Threatening' A U.S. Ally On Video

    The late-night host showed off a moment where an interview overseas with a son of the president-elect suddenly "took a turn."

  • Matt Gaetz Kills Senate Rumor and Teases ‘New Perch’ in MAGA Land

    Matt Gaetz has killed off growing speculation he may be headed back to Congress in January. The scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker, who pulled out of the running to be Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, told the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday that he does “not intend to join the 119th Congress.” Gaetz, 42, said he’s instead eyeing a “new perch” that will enable him to still “be in the fight,” adding that he plans “to be a big voice but not as an elected member of the governme

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • White House: Trump Team Still Hasn’t Signed Transition Docs

    A White House administration official says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team still hasn’t signed the key documents needed to facilitate the transfer of power. Responding to questions from NBC reporter Monica Alba, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday that the president-elect’s representatives still have not completed the necessary memoranda of understanding (MOU) to begin the transition process. “As you know, the president, President Biden, met

  • Megyn Kelly’s ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Has Entered Its Physical Comedy Era

    Megyn Kelly is refusing to let go of her anger at the hosts of Morning Joe for their surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago, launching a personal attack on “full of s--t” Mika Brzezinski—and even clambering onto a table during a TV interview to mock her. Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host/husband Joe Scarborough have been under fire from all sides after revealing Monday that they had visited Donald Trump’s Florida resort for a sit-down interview with the president-elect. Former Fox News host Kelly told Sky

  • German ex-leader Merkel says she felt sorrow at Trump's comeback and recalls awkward non-handshake

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt “sorrow” at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was “a competition: you or me.” In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump “is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.” Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor.

  • ‘House of horrors’: Investigators discover what’s inside North Korean missile after deadly strike

    CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits a warehouse storing missile fragments in Kyiv, where investigators discover US circuitry inside North Korean missiles after a deadly strike.

  • Bernice King ‘glad’ Trump inauguration taking place on MLK day

    Bernice King, the youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said that she’s “glad” President-elect Trump’s inauguration is on the same day as MLK Day, despite that she didn’t want Trump to win the presidential election, The Independent reported. “I’m glad that if it was going to happen, it happened on the King holiday,…

  • Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA

    President-elect Donald Trump has announced several additional Cabinet nominations to positions involving national health, labor, agriculture and security.

  • What do Republican doctors really think of RFK Jr? I asked them

    ANALYSIS: ‘I think it’s a long answer,’ one Republican tells Eric Garcia

  • Who is muzzling Conservative MPs — the Speaker or Pierre Poilievre?

    Who poses the greater threat to the free speech of Conservative MPs — the Speaker of the House of Commons or the leader of the Conservative Party?In a fundraising appeal this week, the Conservative Party told its supporters that it was Speaker Greg Fergus, a Liberal MP, who was silencing Conservative MPs."The Liberal Speaker kicked THREE Conservative MPs out of the House of Commons for speaking the TRUTH," the party wrote. "The corrupt Liberals are censoring the truth. This is the same governmen

  • Opinion - Musk’s sloppiness and hubris will doom his dreams of government efficiency

    Sloppiness and insults may work in the private sector, but they are no way to run a semi-governmental agency whose job is to investigate which bureaucracies need cutting and which don’t.

  • What do we know about the North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia?

    Social media users have been circulating several videos and photos that they say show North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the Russian region of Kursk. Western and South Korean intelligence services started to report in October that North Korea was planning to send between 10,000 and 12,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. While it is likely that the North Korean soldiers are on the ground in Russia, the experts who spoke to our team said that most of the photos and v

  • Absence of defensive shield should ring very loud alarm bells as UK faces Russian threats

    Facing the threat of an attack from Russia, Sir Keir Starmer has finally revealed he will "set out the path" to raise defence spending to 2.5% of national income in the spring. What the prime minister should perhaps instead be doing is making very clear to Vladimir Putin - with new NATO-wide military exercises and the immediate hardening of UK defences - that his government is prepared for any Russian strike and the devastating cost to Moscow would be so astronomical as to make even the thought of hitting a UK target utter madness. A failure to relay back to the Kremlin a genuinely resilient and tough message, raises the risk that the Russian president will increasingly regard Britain as vulnerable - despite the UK being a nuclear power and a member of the NATO alliance.