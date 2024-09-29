Bengals fans caught in Helene aftermath

Latest Stories
At least 7 dead in Florida after Hurricane Helene slams state
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
2 Helene-related deaths reported in Anderson County, South Carolina
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
Death toll in South Carolina continues to rise from Helene
There have been numerous storm-related deaths in South Carolina from Helene.
- Uncrowned
UFC Paris: Ailin Perez goes from trembling on scales to victoriously twerking in her opponent’s face
That's an interesting way to celebrate after missing weight.
- CNN
Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
- LA Times
Inmate imprisoned for murder is beaten and killed by other inmates at California prison
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
- The Canadian Press
At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
- People
Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Sunday's singles matches at Royal Montreal
It's time for the final day of action in Quebec.
- People
2 Brothers Spent Decades in Prison After Wisconsin Woman's Rape and Murder. DNA Shows It Was Someone Else
David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing
- People
Dad-to-Be Allegedly Shot Dead by Cousin at Celebration for Births in the Family
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
- CBC
3 boys found safe in Sask. after mother allegedly abducted them in Ontario: RCMP
Three boys who were allegedly abducted by their mother in Ontario last December, and were briefly in care in Manitoba earlier this year, have been found safe, RCMP say.RCMP from Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., were informed Wednesday that Astrid Schiller and her three children were in that community, about 70 kilometres northeast of Regina, police say.Schiller, 55, was arrested on a Manitoba warrant for child abduction, Manitoba RCMP said in a Friday news release.The boys, ages 12, 11, and nine, were fo
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Forward Signs With New Team
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward has found a new home.
- People
A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
- Associated Press
Daughter finds 'earth angel' in woman who made her dad laugh before Colorado supermarket shooting
In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at her father, killing him as well as nine others during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to Erika Mahoney's dad made him laugh when she teased him about his automatic door closing button. When the story was retold by Jenny Jacobsen during a trial that ended this week with the shooter found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, it provided Erika Mahoney with some solace during a difficult two weeks focused on what happened that day in the college town of Boulder. The thought of her father, Kevin Mahoney, having one final moment of joy has provided Erika Mahoney some peace of mind ever since Jacobsen first reached out last year to share the story.
- The Canadian Press
Wayne Gretzky dusts off golf clubs one more time for hole-in-one exhibition
L'ÎLE-BIZARD—SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE — Wayne Gretzky is happy to come out of retirement for one day. As a golfer, however.
- United Press International
Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
- The Canadian Press
'This is the spot': Police focus on combating auto theft, violent carjackings in GTA
TORONTO — Scott Cresswell was behind the wheel of an unmarked white police truck as he drove across the Greater Toronto Area looking for compounds that might be used to hide stolen vehicles.
- People
Donna Kelce Says Son Travis ‘Can’t Clean’ and ‘Can’t Cook’ But Hints He Might Be ‘Getting Some Help’ from Taylor Swift
The NFL star was previously spotted in one of Swift's videos showing the pair hanging out in a kitchen as she cooked
- Global News
Porsche thefts: 4 charged in viral Mississauga car theft where man was struck
Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a luxury vehicle theft in Mississauga, Ont., that was caught on video, according to police. The viral surveillance footage appeared to show a woman responding to an auto trader ad on Sept. 6, before a man was struck with his own Porsche Cayenne SUV earlier this month. Candace Daniel explains.