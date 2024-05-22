Bengals to induct 2024 Ring of Honor class on MNF; announce 11 nominees
Bengals to induct 2024 Ring of Honor class on MNF; announce 11 nominees
Bengals to induct 2024 Ring of Honor class on MNF; announce 11 nominees
TORONTO — A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them, and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.
Xander Schauffele reveals how he and other golfers roasted Scottie Scheffler after Scheffler was arrested during the the PGA Championship.
Tough look for Delta.
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes couldn't quite find the words to describe his emotions Monday night. The sting of losing Game 7 to the Edmonton Oilers on home ice was still washing over the Vancouver Canucks captain. "Hard to reflect," he told reporters. "I'm kind of just trying to take it all in right now." After falling behind 3-0 in the second period, the Canucks clawed out a pair of late goals in the third period, then pushed hard for a last-minute equalizer. The bid fell short and Vancouver droppe
The image went viral in May 2024.
The former Red Sox draft pick faces four felony charges after authorities said he expressed his intent to have sex with a 14-year-old girl while communicating with an undercover agent.
Patrick Reed withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying on Monday to end his streak of playing every major since the 2014 Masters. Sergio Garcia made two big mistakes late that cost him advancing to his 25th straight U.S. Open. Garcia, who made it through 36-hole qualifying last year, was poised to get one of the 11 spots at Dallas Athletic Club until taking a double bogey on the par-5 16th of the Gold course.
The Olympic gymnastics great sounded off after a competition in Connecticut.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan McDonagh is returning to Tampa Bay, hoping to help the Lightning win the Stanley Cup again after two seasons in Nashville. The Predators traded McDonagh back to the Lightning on Tuesday, giving the veteran defenseman a welcome homecoming with the organization he helped to two championships and clearing some salary cap space to add and make changes this offseason. Tampa Bay reacquired McDonagh less than 22 months after sending him to Nashville as a money move, this time sending
Dwayne Johnson is almost unrecognizable as MMA legend Mark Kerr in a first look at A24’s The Smashing Machine. A24 posted the teaser for Benny Safdie’s feature on social media after Johnson flew into Cannes last week to meet with buyers about the UFC story. In the still, The Rock is shorn of his trademark …
A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship. Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten at the PGA. “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.," the statement said.
LUCERNE — Canada came agonizingly close to adding to its Paris-bound rowing team in Tuesday's last-chance qualifier, but will have just two boats entered in Olympic rowing.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman's grand slam keyed a six-run third inning, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a strong start and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to four with a 6-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
On the verge of a UFC comeback, Conor McGregor explains why he's adopted a new approach ahead of his bout against Michael Chandler.
Four teams are left to chase the Stanley Cup in the NHL playoffs, including three division champions and the undisputed best player in hockey.
REGINA — Corey Mace picked up a victory in his first game as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, but he believes it was just the first of many steps forward the team needs to take to reach his expectations.
The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fined $75,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday for fighting with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Stenhouse's father, who joined the fracas, was suspended indefinitely.
PRAGUE — Dylan Cozens says he's having a blast at the world hockey championship, and his enthusiasm is showing up on the scoresheet.
Jimmie Johnson, the 7-time NASCAR champion, is the latest “Sports Legends” interview. He will drive the Coke 600 after announcing the Indy 500.