Bengals officially announce team captains for 2024 season
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
From donations to social media memorial posts, Maple Leafs continue to mourn the tragic loss of the Gaudreau brothers.
PARIS (AP) — Oksana Kozyna’s Paralympic debut was sure to have some unexpected moments, but the surprise she received last week might beat anything that could have happened on the court.
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
Who can win the Super Bowl in New Orleans? Los Angeles Times NFL columnist Sam Farmer analyzes seven teams that can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if they throw him the ball.”
The Boston Bruins may have a new approach with their star goalie.
PARIS (AP) — Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to reach the final of the women’s T12 400 meters for visually impaired runners after finishing third in her semifinal at the Paralympic Games on Monday.
If the Columbus Blue Jackets need help to reach the cap floor, Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens might just be able to assist.
Week 1 of the NFL season is just a few days away, but there are still fantasy football drafts to be finished. So we're here to help one more time.
Lydia Hirt, who now works in the pickleball industry, said some people think the sport is easy or that other racquet sports could dampen its shine.
Look for Rams QB Matthew Stafford to shine in Detroit, where his 2023 season ended. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has a rough opening matchup vs. Niners.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Fever overcame a record-tying nine 3-pointers from Arike Ogunbowale in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunken driver, were mourned by the sports world over the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages. The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his
Nancy Lieberman wants any of the hate to stop when it comes to Caitlin Clark. The women's hoops legend and basketball broadcaster was on the mic for the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings game and she had some strong words for critics of Clark. "When I w
This Tampa Bay Lightning star has the potential to hit a new single-season milestone in 2024-25.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Masters green jacket and an Olympic gold medal. A first-time father and his first time being arrested. A year Scottie Scheffler won't forget ended the best way possible Sunday when he won the FedEx Cup to cap off golf's best season in nearly two decades.
Kara Welsh, a 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student and a national gymnastics champion, was shot and killed late Friday night.