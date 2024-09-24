'Bengals Twins' season ticket holders for over 40 years, nominated for NFL award
'Bengals Twins' season ticket holders for over 40 years, nominated for NFL award
'Bengals Twins' season ticket holders for over 40 years, nominated for NFL award
We have found a niche for Tom Brady to fill as Fox's lead analyst on NFL games, and it's just this: ripping on the Dallas Cowboys. He did it in Week 2 as the Cowboys melted down against the New Orleans Saints, and it happened again as he was ranting during Dallas's
This post has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy. Raheem Morris wasn't going to say anything, but by saying just four words, you KNOW what he meant. The Atlanta Falcons head coach was clearly fumin
Russell Wilson's resurgence hasn't taken off in Pittsburgh. But one trade could help the quarterback get back onto the field in short time.
Lots to talk about. Here are five observations from Sunday night’s Chiefs road victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Jerry Jones watched his Cowboys get trampled by Derrick Henry and the Ravens, but the owner still didn't regret not shelling out for the star RB.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is one of the best players of his generation, and his extremely disciplined diet sounds like a big reason as to why. On the Fox Sports broadcast of Baltimore's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, broadcaster Kevin…
Usually, NFL officiating in any one game can be so poorly called that both teams have a legitimate laundry list of gripes to complain about. But sometimes, one call is so egregious, so lopsided against one team, that it's hard not to wonder what the referees on hand…
Week 3 was the backdrop to some tremendous NFL quarterback performances. Sam Darnold slung four touchdown passes to crush t
The Cowboys wide receiver and his visible frustration were on full display in Sunday’s comeback attempt that could have used his services. | Commentary
Maybe Travis Kelce was just bummed that Taylor Swift apparently couldn't make it to Atlanta to watch him play in the Kansas City Chiefs' win on Sunday night. Or maybe a rough start to the season for him was the reason he looked sad on the bench. What
Following the Vancouver Canucks training camp scrimmage, the team announced a slew of roster moves.
Some Rangers history from The Maven.
Give your fantasy football lineups a boost with these Week 4 waiver wire adds from analyst Andy Behrens.
Fever superstar Caitlin Clark had a rough WNBA postseason debut, suffering what appeared to be an accidental black eye from Sun's DiJonai Carrington.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey went to Germany to consult with a specialist about his Achilles tendinitis.
This Boston Bruins defenseman got his revenge after receiving two questionable hits by Brennan Othmann.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are again facing uncertainty at quarterback.
John Tortorella had a former hockey coach help him Monday at Philadelphia Flyers training camp — the father of the late John and Matthew Gaudreau, who was an invited guest.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
It was a pair of familiar faces on the PGA Tour battling it out for one of the biggest titles on the DP World Tour on Sunday. Billy Horschel topped Rory McIlroy on the second playoff hole to win the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentwo