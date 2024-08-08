Bengals wide receiver Jones carted off practice field after suffering injury
Oh, Anthony Ammirati. At least you're taking this one well with some humor. You'll recall that the French pole vaulter is the same guy who went very, very viral for his ... crotch hitting the bar while competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a moment that the…
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
The Canadian athlete, who has a popular OnlyFans account, jumped over 16 feet during the event final
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Chinese track cyclist Yuan Liying had to be helped off the track by two coaches after causing a heavy wreck when she barely missed out on advancing through the quarterfinals of the women's keirin on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
It was the image that perhaps will be the most memorable one from the 2024 Paris Olympics: Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to Rebeca Andrade after the Brazilian gymnast won gold in the women's floor final, and there were meaningful reasons for
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz recently won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the Men's Final. The tennis champ has chosen to celebrate with a hair transformation – take a look…
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson bailed out the U.S. women out from a near collapse Thursday in the Olympic 4x100 relay, overcoming a German runner in the anchor leg to help the Americans win their heat and move to the gold-medal race.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The first sign of trouble Thursday night came when Noah Lyles started rounding the curve in the Olympic final of the 200 meters — the sprint that has always been his best race.
The Owen Sound Attack and Kingston Frontenacs involved in a trade featuring a former NHL draft pick
When someone thinks of football in the modern day and age, they think of quarterbacks. And without hesitation, too. They th
This former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman has high expectations for his new club.
Lyles took the bronze.
Metcalf reportedly missed his intended target and hit somebody else.
Here's what the leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of the women's golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday at Le Golf National:
This former Bruins defenseman has officially signed in the KHL.
The Algerian 66kg finalist and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei were previously ruled ineligible by the International Boxing Association.
Giordano said in June that he intends to play for a “few more years” amidst his unrestricted free agency status.
Dana White dismisses the notion that he doesn't like Belal Muhammad as a UFC champion. People noticed White's reaction when wrapping the belt around Muhammad's waist, in which the UFC boss appeared displeased with the outcome. He also