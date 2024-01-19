Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of two-state solution rebuffed by Britain and US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defying his Western allies over the war in Gaza (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain and the United States pushed back on Friday after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any Palestinian state once his war against Hamas is over.

The hardline prime minister issued a very public rejection to longstanding demands from the international community for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby issued a terse response, stressing: "We obviously see it differently."

President Joe Biden will "not stop working" toward a two-state solution, he added, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week said Israel would never have "genuine security" without a path towards Palestinian independence.

UK sources stressed there was no change to Britain’s own position in support of a two-state outcome, which was reinforced by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron in Parliament this week.

Mr Netanyahu’s poll ratings have slumped in Israel since Hamas started the war on October 7 with a series of murderous cross-border raids, and critics say his far-right government is seeking to buy time by prolonging the devastating Gaza conflict while ignoring the plight of dozens of Israeli hostages.

But he was defiant in a nationally televised news conference on Thursday, also dismissing calls from Mr Blinken to dial down the conflict, which has claimed nearly 25,000 Palestinian lives.

"We will not settle for anything short of an absolute victory," Mr Netanyahu said.

He added that in any post-war scenario, Israel "must have security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River", insisting that an independent Palestine “would endanger the state of Israel".

The war has rippled across the Middle East. President Biden conceded that US strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen had failed to stop them attacking ships in the Red Sea, but vowed that the strikes would continue.

“When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes,” Mr Biden told reporters.