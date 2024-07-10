Benji Gregory Dies: ‘Alf’ Child Star Was 46

Benji Gregory, best known for his acting work as a child star on the TV sitcom Alf, was found dead on June 13.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death, but has not yet determined a cause. Gregory played Brian Tanner on 101 episodes of Alf, which aired from 1986 to 1990.

TMZ said he was found in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona. His service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle.

The actor’s sister, Rebecca, told TMZ that her brother suffered from depression, bipolar disorder, and had a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

She suggests donations in her brother’s name to either The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA.

Benji Gregory left entertainment in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, later becoming an aerographer’s mate. In 2005, he received an honorable medical discharge from the Navy.

