Bennett's Curse Walkthrough

- Business Insider
The list of famous people who appear in the sexual-assault lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
- HuffPost
Trump Calls For Biden To Reenter Presidential Race In Weird Rant About CBS
A Federal Communications Commission official previously warned that Donald Trump’s "attacks against broadcast stations" are "threats against free speech."
- The Independent
Trump is selling $100K ‘Swiss-made’ watches. A search for who makes them took a bizarre turn
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
- The Independent
Trump tries to strike another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of election, says report
Former president’s attorneys allegedly sent adult film star an offer where the amount she owed him over a defamation suit would be lowered if she agreed not to make ‘defamatory or disparaging statements’ about him
- The Canadian Press
Trump delivers a pointed and at times bitter speech at Al Smith charity dinner
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
- People
Son’s Hilarious Obituary for Dad Who ‘Broke the Mold’ Goes Viral: ‘He Is God’s Problem Now’
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
- HuffPost
Gwen Walz Schools Donald Trump Over His Latest ‘Creepy’ And ‘Downright Nuts’ Boast
"I’m a longtime teacher and in my classroom we believe in facts, so here are a few," said the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.
- People
Woman Killed on Trail While Exercising After Witnesses Hear Scream: 'He's Trying to Rape Me'
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
- People
Liam Payne Was 'Extremely Overwhelmed' by Legal Issues with Ex Maya Henry Before His Death at 31 (Exclusive)
Henry, a model from Texas, addressed her former relationship with Payne in a TikTok less than a week before his death
- Deadline
Uh-Oh! Trump Uses Taylor Swift Song In Campaign Video
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Donald Trump wrote on social media last month after the 14-time Grammy-winning pop star endorsed Kamala Harris. Odd, then, that this week he’s using one of Swift’s songs in a campaign video aimed at appealing to women. A clip, captioned “Women for Trump,” was recently posted to the GOP candidate’s official Team Trump …
- People
Donald Trump Calls Female Senator 'Fantastically Attractive' During Women-Only Town Hall Event
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
- SWNS
Suicide attempt survivor, 23, with gunshot wound becomes voice for mental illness
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Flamed For Weird Flex About His Dad And The 'McDonald's Menu'
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
- Hello!
Cher, 78, exudes confidence in waist-cinching jacket and silky bralette during date night with boyfriend AE, 38
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
- HuffPost UK
Healthy Blood Pressure Changes With Age — Here's What's Normal For Each Age Group
I didn't know that some changes are completely normal.
- Hello!
Prince William reveals Princess Kate's favourite dessert – and it will surprise you
Prince William was at the Duchy College in Cornwall on Thursday and during his trip, the Prince of Wales revealed his wife, Kate Middleton's favourite dessert
- The Canadian Press
Singh says he doesn't understand why Poilievre won't get top security clearance
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice shows off pregnancy glow in silky bump-skimming dress
Princess Beatrice attended The Centrepoint Awards alongside her cousin, Prince William, wearing one of her favourite dresses
- BuzzFeed
The Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers
A will is one of the most important legal documents an adult can make, but too many people don't think about these mistakes.
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Family Is Calling Her Out For Refusing To Pay For Her Brother's $10,000 "Emergency Surgery"
I, for one, would not be paying for him.