Bennington lake cleanup
Bennington lake cleanup
Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.
A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi
Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes
Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with
"Although there are 4x more people... it is VERY quiet. Nobody is screaming, cars aren't honking, people aren't even talking."
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,
A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday. U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary mans
A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when
Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.
“I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.
The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.
On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked
The former teacher wrote in her journal that "moving a body is much more difficult than it looks on TV," according to multiple reports
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the
Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.
OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month. Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit. They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody. They allege she assaulted one of the officers. Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when
Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a