Benny Blanco describes romantic mornings with Selena Gomez
The music producer, 36, has been in a relationship with 32-year-old Gomez for over a year and they have discovered a shared love for early mornings. Giving a rare insight into their romantic life together, Blanco told People, "I'm a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up." Describing the Only Murders In The Building star as his "true best friend"…