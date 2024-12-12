Who is Benny Blanco? Selena Gomez confirms engagement to music producer

Selena Gomez has confirmed she is engaged to Benny Blanco after over a year of dating.

Gomez, 32, shared the news, naturally, on Instagram to her 423 million followers, with a carousel post on Thursday (December 12) that showed her wearing a diamond ring on the 'wedding finger’ in pictures with Blanco.

She captioned the post with “Forever begins now…” to which Blanco commented “Hey wait... that’s my wife”.

But who is Blanco?

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is a respected music producer (John Sciulli / Getty Images for Spotify)

Benjamin Levin, as he was born, has been an A-list music producer to the stars since the late 2000s, getting his break for a credit on Britney Spears’ 2009 album Circus. The 35-year-old from Virginia was a protégé of Dr Luke and has quickly become a go-to beatmaker for pop and urban artists, with Ed Sheeran, Bieber, Rihanna, and Kanye West among the many to have come calling.

Unusually for a producer, Blanco has moved beyond being a name behind the scenes to having a public persona and started to release his music under his own name in 2018. His song Eastside, with Halsey and Khalid, became a number one single in the UK and helped to set up his successful debut album Friends Keep Secrets. His increasingly revered profile has seen his name added to song titles as a featured artist, such as on Lonely, a collaboration with Bieber. While he has kept his voice off record, Blanco has become a familiar face and unlikely fashionista but has managed to maintain a relatively undocumented personal life… until now.

Selena Gomez previously shared this image of a ring on her wedding finger (Instagram / Selena Gomez)

Blanco is from a Jewish family and has played his background up in the US sitcom Dave – where he plays a fictionalised, eccentric, version of himself. He has also featured as a talking head in documentaries and starred in his own music videos. Another recent string to his bow has been in the business side of music, with Blanco setting up his own imprints within Interscope records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

Gomez has not previously been romantically linked to Blanco but the pair have been working together on music for years, initially producing songs from her 2015 album Revival – Same Old Love, and Kill ‘Em With Kindness. He did not take on production duties on Rare but returned to the switchboards for standalone single Single Soon, which came out in August.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are together in this photo (Instagram / Selena Gomez)

How did other celebrities react to the engagement?

A number of celebrities commented under Gomez’s engagement congratulating the singer.

Taylor Swift called dibs straight away, commenting “yes I will be the flower girl”.

While Jennifer Aniston chimed in and said: “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!”

Cardi B followed suit: “Waiiiitttt hold on”

Lily Collins said: “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both”

Suki Waterhouse wrote: “Congratulations beauty!”

What has Selena Gomez said about their relationship?

The road to confirmation began on December 4, 2023, when Gomez liked a PopFaction post on Instagram that carried the headline Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship. Then, on Thursday, December 7, she commented “facts” below the same article.

Then in an episode of her cookery series, Selena and Chef, she said: “I also have a crush on someone, so I’m kind of really happy.” She followed this up with a picture on Instagram appearing to show her and Blanco as well as an image of a ring with the letter B.

News of the relationship was greeted positively by some, one commenting: “Be happy with whoever you want Selena”. But others said that Blanco was “not worthy” of her with another saying he was a “big downgrade” from Bieber.

Gomez then moved to counter criticism. “I don’t understand,” she wrote. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Earlier this year, in February, in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Gomez said, “I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you. I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Blanco hinted at marriage in May when appearing on the Howard Stern Show. Stern reacted to Blanco's stunning surprise for his now-fiancé on Valentine's Day by saying, “You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage.”

“You and me both,” Blanco remarked.

“You got a ring?” asked the host.

“I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on!” said Blanco, then added: “I gotta get my act together.”