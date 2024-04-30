Benny Blanco shares trick to winning Selena Gomez over

The songwriter and producer took to social media to reveal his favourite romantic gesture – which he claimed is a foolproof way to woo his girlfriend – prepare her a steak. “I woke up early this morning and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend, I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get l**d, I just make her steak.” Benny, 36, then documented the process of cooking Selena a perfectly seared steak, crunchy potatoes and a Caesar salad, “If you’re not making homemade croutons, you’re an idiot.”