Benson Boone apologises for 'aggressive' crotch grab during Grammys performance

The 22-year-old singer went viral on social media on Monday after he was caught on camera grabbing the crotch of his sparkly blue jumpsuit before taking a bow at the end of his performance of his smash hit Beautiful Things. Benson later took to Instagram to explain that his jumpsuit had become rather uncomfortable. The singer wrote on his Stories alongside a selfie, "Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight. That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas."