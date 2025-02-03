Benson Boone Does Striptease (with Assist from Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser!) and NSFW Stage Move at 2025 Grammys

The best new artist nominee also wrapped his debut Grammys performance with a cheeky crotch grab

Before Benson Boone ruled the Grammys stage, his suit was ripped off!

As the singer-songwriter, 22, make his Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 2025 ceremony’s best new artist performance medley, he stripped down into a sheer, skin-tight outfit — with some help from audience members Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser.

Just before his Grammys debut performance of his mega-hit “Beautiful Things,” Boone, dressed in a classic suit and tie, stood in the award show crowd flanked by Klum, 51, and Glaser, 40 — who then yanked off the singer’s suit jacket.

Amy Sussman/Getty Benson Boone performs 'Beautiful Things' at the 2025 Grammys

Related: See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2025 Grammys!

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the model and comedian grabbed one jacket sleeve and pulled — hard — ripping the coat in half. Underneath, the striptease revealed, Boone was wearing a sparkling, baby blue jumpsuit with a plunging (and ab-revealing) neckline.

The singer then finished the job himself, grabbing his black trousers by the crotch and pulling them off in one fell — and seamless — swoop before heading to the stage.

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

Boone went on to give the Grammys crowd a high-energy rendition of “Beautiful Things,” including his signature powerful vocals and multiple flips. And he ended his live performance in a similarly NSFW manner to the way he started it — by grabbing his crotch.

Kevin Winter/Getty Benson Boone flips during 'Beautiful Things' at the 2025 Grammys

After wrapping the number, Boone appeared to mouth, “Woo!” while cheekily pulling the crotch of his pants down before thanking the awards-show audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: See All the Stars Arriving on the Red Carpet at the 2025 Grammys

The Fireworks & Rollerblades artist’s sparkling monochrome performance look — and striptease — came after his red-carpet appearance. The singer arrived at the 2025 Grammys in a head-to-toe charcoal suit look, including a shirt with another plunging V-neck.

And, though he may not have looked it, the singer was experiencing some serious nerves ahead of his performance, he told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "I'm doing really good," Boone said. “As you can tell there's a lot of energy flowing through my body right now.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Benson Boone at the 2025 Grammys

“This is very crazy for me. There's a lot of cool people here. I'm really excited to perform. I'm kind of like... crapping my pants right now,” he added.

This year, Boone earned his first Grammy nod for best new artist alongside fellow nominees (and performers) Billie Eilish, Charli xcx, Chappell Roan, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims. Roan ended up winning the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. Viewers can tune in live on CBS and Paramount+.



Read the original article on People