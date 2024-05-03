Benteke and D.C. United host the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (3-2-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (3-3-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE DC United +131, Philadelphia +191, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Benteke leads D.C. United into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after scoring two goals against the Seattle Sounders.

United is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is third in the league drawing 59 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Union are 0-0-2 in conference matchups. The Union are fourth in the Eastern Conference drawing 53 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has scored eight goals with two assists for United. Mateusz Klich has one goal and one assist.

Daniel Gazdag has six goals for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: William Conner Antley (injured), Theodore Ku-DiPietro (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

Union: Nick Pariano (injured), Holden Trent (injured), Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press