The 1929 Team Blower is to be reborn!

Sir Tim Birkin’s 1929 supercharged 4½-liter “Blower” car, one of the most iconic cars from Bentley’s racing history, is going to be reborn with 12 matching cars. Each of these cars will be individually built by hand thanks to a team of specialists from Bentley’s Mulliner coachwork division. The new cars will represent the world’s first pre-war racecar continuation series to be built.

Bentley’s Revered Heritage Car To Be Recreated More

According to officials, “Only four original ‘Team Blowers’ were built for racing by Birkin, in the late 1920s. All were campaigned on the racetracks of Europe, with the most famous car – Birkin’s own Team Car No. 2, registration UU 5872 – racing at Le Mans and playing a pivotal role in the factory Bentley Speed Six victory in 1930.”

Using a combination of generators of craftsmanship and latest technologies, the 1929 Team Blower will be the master car to serve as an example for each of the 12 continuations.

“As we continue to commemorate 100 years of Bentley, we are combining a look to our past with the very latest digital technologies and techniques to create something truly extraordinary. The four Team Blowers are the most valuable Bentleys in the world, and we know there is demand for genuine recreations that can be used, enjoyed and loved without risk to the prized originals.

‘The twelve new Blowers will not only be an homage to our heritage, they will be a celebration of the outstanding skills of our Mulliner craftspeople. This is a new challenge for Bentley, but with the incredible success of the recent restoration of our 1939 one-of-one Corniche, we wanted to go one step further and make something even more special. Twelve lucky customers will soon be able to own a unique tribute to Bentley’s history.”

The Team Blower will be disassembled down to individual components, which will all be cataloged and 3D scanned to make a digital model of the whole car. After this, the original car will be reassembled.

This project is expected to take approximately two years to complete the 12 cars, and pricing is not announced at this time.

Related Articles:









