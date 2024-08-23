Benton County Election Commission holds ballot draw
One thousand three hundred eighty-eight days after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump appeared to tacitly admit that he lost to Joe Biden.Almost four years of denials gave way to one seemingly innocuous throwaway line, made while Trump held a press availability Thursday about immigration issues near a stretch of wall on the Arizona side of the U.S.-Mexico border.Holding up a printed copy of a graph that purportedly shows migrant encounter stats at the southern border, and which was on
The biggest concern for aides is keeping him focused on the issues and off controversial personal attacks.
One critic called him "Ann Coulter with a penis."
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
Donald Trump made his first outdoor appearance since last month’s assassination attempt Wednesday. But his personal safety was not on his mind as he took to the stage behind bulletproof glass—his hurt feelings were.Specifically, the psychic wounds he felt after Michelle and Barack Obama, the former first lady and the former president, used their speeches to the Democratic National Convention to flame the 45th president as an ugly, misogynistic, racist liar—and mock his obsession with crowd sizes
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s busiest week on the campaign trail collided with Kamala Harris’ most politically significant moment, a deliberate move by the Republican nominee to cede as little limelight as possible to his opponent.Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CitySydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationWith Housing Costs High, Democrats Hone YIMBY MessageWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtra
Serial election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is sporting a new, mustache-less look at the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago—but he’s still spewing the same old election lies while arguing with attendees.Lindell, who has spent the last few years insisting wrongly that widespread voter fraud swung the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden, still hasn’t proven so. Yet he continued to bark up that tree in a viral face-to-face meeting with a young Harris
WASHINGTON (AP) — Recent polls show that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and gave his support to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
CHICAGO — Kamala Harris promised to be a president for all Americans as she closed out the Democratic National Convention where a former United States ambassador to Canada sounded the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians.
Sworn into office in San Francisco on the same day two decades ago, Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris climbed the ranks of California politics together. The governor is now navigating his new place behind Harris as she becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.
The conservative commentator sure did love her some DNC.
The winner of the race received 5 times the votes that went to Alex Otaola
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho