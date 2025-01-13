Bentonville small business back to normal after snowstorm
Bentonville saw around 6 inches of snow earlier this week, forcing businesses to close.
Bentonville saw around 6 inches of snow earlier this week, forcing businesses to close.
The popular retirement strategy known as the "4% rule" may need some adjusting in 2025 and beyond. Some researchers and financial experts are warning changes may be needed based on market conditions...
You may want to think twice before uprooting your life for a job.
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese and Indian refiners will source more oil from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, boosting prices and freight costs, as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and ships curb supplies to Moscow's top customers, traders and analysts said. The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenues Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine. Many of the tankers have been used to ship oil to India and China as Western sanctions and a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven countries in 2022 shifted trade in Russian oil from Europe to Asia.
Chinese companies made their presence felt at the tech industry's annual flagship event CES 2025, in terms of the number of participants and their smart products ranging from robotics and smart glasses to electric vehicles (EVs) and home appliances. Chinese companies made up about a quarter of the 4,500-odd exhibitors at the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas. That is in line with the attendance in 2024 and up from 493 in 2023 when China's lifting of Covid-19 restrictions came too late for many
Within days of a nascent Opec-style agreement by Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers to end a bruising price war and curb oversupply, the pact was on the brink of unravelling. At the annual meeting of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) in early December, 33 top PV makers signed a self-discipline pledge loosely based on the cartel of the world's biggest oil producers. Manufacturers agreed on production quotas based on their capacity and pledged to follow the recommended
Here's a wake-up call: The average American between the age 55 to 64 has only $144,000 in retirement savings -- about $393 monthly to live on. Add Social Security's typical $1,341 payment and retirees...
(Bloomberg) -- The US on Friday announced the most sweeping and aggressive sanctions yet on Russia’s oil trade, just ten days before Joe Biden leaves the White House to be replaced by Donald Trump as president. Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for US Traffic in City CentersIf they
One of the most popular and well-known money gurus out there today is Tony Robbins. For decades, Robbins has been releasing books, conducting seminars, and giving financial wisdom to those who are...
In the current global market landscape, small-cap stocks have been under pressure, with the Russell 2000 Index dipping into correction territory amid inflation concerns and political uncertainty in the U.S. Meanwhile, resilient labor markets and a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook suggest that interest rates might remain elevated for longer. In this environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks with strong fundamentals and innovative potential can be crucial for investors seeking...
Word began to spread soon after release of the company’s third quarter 2024 earnings report.
Living a long healthy live should be the ultimate goal for any American, but when it comes to approaching retirement costs, how long you live will affect how much money you'll need. Read Next: The New...
Everyone dreams of early retirement -- that magical day when you stop being a slave to your nine-to-five and get to enjoy your well-earned freedom. But not so fast. Experts say not to get ahead of...
In a week marked by economic uncertainty and inflation concerns, small-cap stocks have faced notable challenges, with the Russell 2000 Index slipping into correction territory. Amid this volatile backdrop, identifying promising small-cap companies requires a keen focus on those with robust fundamentals and growth potential that can withstand market fluctuations.
The UK’s electricity is still set by the cost of gas, even if it’s generated by renewables
For most people, the dream of retiring early never makes it past the dream stage. On average, Americans target a retirement age of 62 but anticipate they might work until about age 70, according to a...
The side gig economy is booming, with a quarter of side hustlers reporting they make between an extra $1,001 and $5000 per month, according to Side Hustle Nation. These additional income streams can...
With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). However, stock...
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
Hugh and Deborra split after 27 years of marriage in September 2023, while Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years in October 2024.
Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an