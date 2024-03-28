Bentonville Student Who Battled Cancer Receives Free Trip To Hawaii

The Daily Beast

Getty ImagesSarah Ferguson is sending well wishes to Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The Duchess of York, who herself has battled the disease in recent months, emphasized that she hopes Kate will be given the time and space to continue her recovery journey.In a social media statement posted on Monday afternoon, Fergie said, “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she w