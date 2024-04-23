Bentonville water line break forces NWACC campus to close early
Water Tower Road was closed from Meadowbrook to SE NWACC Blvd. for crews to assess the damage.
Water Tower Road was closed from Meadowbrook to SE NWACC Blvd. for crews to assess the damage.
“(This) isn’t something most people will ever see in their lifetime.”
As the rain started to fall toward the end of March, Doug Allen sensed the inevitable.He moved the furniture out of his cabin. The unwanted visitor he had dreaded for years arrived about a week later. "The water was rising one inch per hour on the lake," he said in an interview.The cabin Allen and his family have is on property they bought in North Kemptville, Yarmouth County, in 1988. It is beside Duck Lake.It is a place where they went to swim and kayak, fish and relax. But in recent years the
A Florida man used his bare hands to remove an alligator from a busy street in Jacksonville. And it was all caught on video.
They are characterized by scars on their bodies from fighting with each other.
The critically endangered species lives only in a small portion of Indonesia, wildlife officials said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to move ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, bringing the bill to the brink of passage after months of delays and contentious internal debate over how involved the United States should be abroad. The vote to end a filibuster drew the support of 80 senators — 10 more than supported the bill when the Senate first passed it in February -- virtually guaranteeing that the bill will soon reach President Biden’s desk.
The far-right Republican received a Russian makeover from the conservative tabloid.
"She is demonstratively heterosexual," Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT said of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Photos and video show the daring rescue.
Prepare for multiple rounds of April snowfall this week, as Labrador braces for wintry conditions. This onslaught of snow is expected to blanket the region, potentially leading to hazardous travel conditions and disruptions throughout the week
“This is the time of year where (the creatures) are headed back to Alaska from Mexico.... And sometimes they die.”
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there. The 22,000-hectare McIntyre Ranch was founded south of Lethbridge, Alta., in 1894 by William McIntyre and it remained in his family until his son, Billy, died in 1947. A longtime family friend and employee, Ralph Thrall, bought the property after
"It cannot be that a president of the United States can attempt to steal an election and seize power but our justice system is incapable of bringing him to trial," she wrote.
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday his party still hasn't decided whether it will vote in favour of the federal budget introduced last week.The New Democrats have an agreement in place to back the governing Liberal Party on confidence and budgetary votes in exchange for movement on key policy priorities.The agreement is set to last until June of next year, but Singh has been coy on whether he supports the Liberals' most recent budget."We've not made that decision yet," Singh told a press confe
TORONTO — A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative security ejected the protesters, who were shouting, "free free Palestine." The Speaker of the legislature has ruled that people in the chamber as well as in the building cannot wear keffiyehs, which he says are being worn to make a political statement. The leaders of all polit
(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court’s historic consideration of Donald Trump’s claim of immunity from criminal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election is running up against a stark reality: The calendar is as important as the Constitution.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quar
The attack occurred in Collier County, authorities said.
Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said he noted in the conversation the role of House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in securing passage of a major military aid bill to Ukraine. Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said the legislation, still to be approved by the U.S. Senate and signed by Biden, clarified that Ukraine would be receiving the long-range ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) it has long sought.
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a request by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to ban the use of electronic vote-counting machines in Arizona. Lake and former Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem filed suit two years ago, repeating unfounded allegations about the security of machines that count votes. They relied in part on testimony from Donald Trump supporters who led a discredited review of the election in Maricopa County, includin