Bereaved families of 1943 Suez Maru massacre present No 10 with demand for apology

Jacquelyn Frith, whose great uncle Jack was killed in the Suez Maru massacre, handed letters into Downing Street and the Japanese Embassy - EDDIE MULHOLLAND/EDDIR MULHOLLAND

The families of hundreds of Allied prisoners of war massacred by the Japanese have urged Rishi Sunak to apologise for the British Government’s past failures to prosecute those responsible.

Relatives of those machine-gunned by their Japanese captors when the Suez Maru transport ship was torpedoed by the US Navy have written a letter to Mr Sunak, urging the British Government not to forget “those who gave so much for our freedom”.

Britain’s postwar government secretly decided not to press ahead with war crime prosecutions against Japanese commanders who had ordered the Suez Maru massacre, and others like them, during the Second World War.

The letter to the Prime Minister was hand-delivered by Jacqueline Frith - a researcher and author whose great uncle Jack was among those killed - along with a petition.

It stated: “Our families have waited 80 years for the British Government to acknowledge that the decision not to prosecute in the case of the Suez Maru massacre of our loved ones was not taken ‘in good faith’ but rather was an act of political cowardice, second to the cold-blooded murder of defenceless prisoners of war in the sea, in 1943.

“For decades, the decision not to prosecute was concealed, as were all the facts of the Suez Maru case from our families.”

The POW transport ship Suez Maru was sunk by the USS Bonefish in November 1943 with the loss of 414 British POWs. The ship took an hour to sink and about 250 survivors were shot in the water by the Japanese

Following her visit to Downing Street last week, Ms Frith lobbied the Japanese Embassy for its own government to also issue an apology to those machine-gunned to death in the waters of the Pacific.

Ms Frith was met outside the embassy by an official who appeared profoundly moved when she explained why she was there. She told The Telegraph: “He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am so sorry’. It was a moment I cannot overstate in its meaningfulness to me. I had the feeling at the Japanese Embassy that they were more sympathetic and more willing to apologise than the British Government, which is staggering.”

Ms Frith suspects the British Government is reluctant to apologise to the Suez Maru families for fear of offending the Japanese government and jeopardising future trade deals.

She said: “It is not a reach to conclude that Suez Maru families have been ignored, and in some cases labelled as ‘vexatious’ by the Foreign Office, because there is a political fear of ‘damage to relations with Japan’.”

Ms Frith said the Suez Maru families have not yet received a response from either Mr Sunak or the Japanese Embassy.

The Suez Maru was transporting 550 British, Dutch, Irish and New Zealand PoWs from a prison camp on the Indonesian island of Ambo, where they had already endured months of hellish conditions in the blazing heat to build an airstrip for the planned Japanese invasion of Australia.

As the Suez Maru – which failed to carry any red cross markings identifying it as a PoW transport ship – made its way to Java on the morning of November 29, 1943, it was intercepted by the American submarine USS Bonefish.

The submarine fired four torpedoes, one hitting amidships, splitting the vessel and another striking the stern, killing most of the 300 PoWs packed beneath decks.

Jack Frith, great uncle of Jacqueline Frith who handed letters into Downing Street, was one of those who perished in the Suez Maru massacre. He had been a gunner in the Royal Artillery - EDDIE MULHOLLAND

The Suez Maru sank in less than twenty minutes, with hundreds of other PoWs managing to jump into the sea, scrambling onto makeshift life rafts.

Once in the water they were picked off by Japanese troops who had survived the submarine attack and been rescued by one of their own minesweepers.

Testimony emerged later from Yoshio Kashiki, an Imperial Japanese Army soldier, who, sitting on the deck of the minesweeper W12, had overheard two of his officers discussing what to do with the estimated 250 Allied prisoners in the water.

In letters written to war crimes investigators in Tokyo in 1949, Kashiki recounted how he had heard Lt Masaji Iketani – who had been in charge of the PoWs’ “welfare” – tell the W12’s Captain, Osamu Kawano, that there was a standing order to kill prisoners if the enemy torpedoed their transport.

But after the Japanese surrender the British Government decided not to bring those accused of the Suez Maru killings to trial. This followed a recommendation by the Allied occupying powers’ Far Eastern Commission not to prosecute war crimes beyond a certain point.

Documents show that in October 1949 Emanuel Shinwell, British Secretary of State for War, called the Suez Maru case “a particular bad one”, but added that “for all we know there may be others [cases] as bad, and if we do not drop this or any other bad case I cannot see how we shall ever put an end to these trials”.

It was also felt that a trial would hinder the reconstruction of Japan along democratic, pro-Western lines, as well as being a drain on Britain’s depleted economy.