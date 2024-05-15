Berkshire shop workers demand legal protection from assault

Campaigner Anas Ghaffar says he was spat at by customers while working at a supermarket [BBC]

Shop workers have been describing their experiences in support of a new law making it an offence to assault or intimidate retail staff.

The chair of the Reading branch of the USDAW recalled one retail worker who was stabbed with a hypodermic needle whilst on shift at a supermarket.

Members of the union have been in Berkshire asking colleagues about when they have been threatened or attacked.

The Criminal Justice Bill is due to be debated in parliament on Wednesday.

Shirley Dunaway said the man attacked with a needle, who worked as a security guard, had to wait "six agonising weeks" for a negative HIV test following the attack.

"It knocked his confidence and he never came back to work. He's not a security guard any more," said Mrs Dunaway.

An attack led one of Shirley Dunaway's colleagues to leave his security job [BBC]

Anas Ghaffar, who worked at a supermarket in Slough for 10 years, described how during a shift at the store's petrol station forecourt, a motorist confronted him, standing nose-to-nose after being asked to move his car to stop blocking other customers.

"That was one of the worst experiences I remember," he said.

"There have been days when I thought I was going to walk out of the job."

Mr Ghaffar said he had also been spat at by another customer after they were unable to produce ID to prove their age.

Union officials said checks on peoples ages when they were buying items like alcohol and cigarettes often proved a flashpoint with customers.

Announcing the intention to bring in a law to specifically target those who assault shop staff, Home Secretary James Cleverley said: "There is quite simply no excuse for threatening behaviour," which he described as "traumatic for workers".

The USDAW said it was concerned change would not come before the general election.

