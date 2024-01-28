Berkshire weekly round-up: 22 January - 27 January 2024

A story about the closure of four level crossings was among our most read this week in Berkshire.

A variety of local issues were featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

The driver and four of the dogs were able to get out of the vehicle on their own but crews had to rescue the fifth dog

Firefighters came to the rescue of a driver and five dogs after a car became stranded in water.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Barge Lane, near Swallowfield in Berkshire, shortly before 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The driver and four of the dogs were able to get out of the vehicle on their own but crews from Whitley Wood Fire Station had to rescue the fifth dog.

Cameras to enforce traffic rules at problem spots

The system could deliver benefits for all road users, the council has said

Cameras are being installed to enforce traffic restrictions in "problem" areas identified by a council.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will place the equipment at 10 locations in an attempt to improve road safety and reduce congestion.

The authority plans to use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to spot rule-breaking.

This includes turning the wrong way up one-way streets, ignoring no entry signs and driving in pedestrian zones.

Atomic weapons workers strike over pay

Scientists, engineers and administrative staff all walked out

Workers at a nuclear warhead factory launched a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union walked out of Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) on Wednesday, mounting picket lines outside the site in Aldermaston, Berkshire.

They previously voted heavily in favour of industrial action in protest at a 6% pay offer.

AWE said it was "disappointed" about the strike.

Thames Water fault hits residents for third day

Thames Water apologised to customers experiencing no water or low pressure

Some residents were left without water for a third day after "technical issues" at a water treatment works.

About 900 customer in Reading, Pangbourne and Tilehurst were affected.

Thames Water said although the fault was resolved the same day, airlocks in its mains pipes meant properties in the RG1, RG30 and RG31 postcode areas were still experiencing problems on Monday.

Disruption as level crossings close for signal works

Buses are replacing trains between Reading and Bracknell as Network Rail carries out signalling, CCTV and track works.

Four level crossings - two at Wokingham station and two on Easthampstead Road, known as Star Lane - will also shut.

The closures will run from Friday at 22:00 GMT until 19 February at 04:00.

Tom McNamee, of Network Rail, said disruption was possible but described the work as "critical".

