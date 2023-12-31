Berkshire weekly round-up: 25 December - 30 December 2023

Criticism over sewage discharge in a river was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire.

FA Vase winner submits stadium upgrade plan

Ascot United said the improvements were required by the Football Association (FA) following a recent promotion

FA Vase winner Ascot United applied to upgrade the club's stadium in order to avoid league punishments.

The Isthmian League side said the men's team would be relegated unless the club built a new 50-seat grandstand and turnstile by the end of March.

A planning application to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said the club was "nervous of timelines".

Slough needs a university, council leader says

The University of Reading is currently the only university in Berkshire, with more than 23,000 students

A commitment to bring a university back to Slough in 2024 was reiterated by its borough council leader.

Dexter Smith fsaid building a higher education centre would help plug a skills gap in the area.

The closure of the Slough campus of the former Thames Valley University was announced in 2009.

Water company criticised over waterways pollution

The Environment Agency said none of the monitored waterways reached a good ecological status

No river or stream in a Berkshire borough is deemed a "good" healthy place for plants and wildlife, it was revealed.

The Environment Agency said sewage discharges by Thames Water was a major factor in pollution in water courses within Bracknell Forest council area.

Thames Water admitted its discharges were an issue, but said agriculture and urban run-off added to the problem.

Football club owner fined £20,000 over wage breaches

Reading owner Dai Yongge was fined £20,000 for failing to deposit the necessary wages at the League One club.

Dai was charged with misconduct by the English Football League in September after not banking enough money to cover 125% of the forecast monthly wage bill.

The EFL recommended he be banned from all football activity for 12 months, but an independent disciplinary commission opted against enforcing it.

Plans to transform riverside unveiled

A riverside could be transformed to provide a "new attraction" if plans are agreed.

West Berkshire Council wants to repurpose part of the car park at Newbury Wharf to hold events.

The first phase of works, paid for by external grants, involves improving public access to the waterfront and creating a "peace garden".

