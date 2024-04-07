Berkshire weekly round-up: 30 March - 5 April 2024

A story about a VIP birthday trip for an ex-station master was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire.

A variety of local issues were featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Mansion seized from £70m postal fraud scammer

A mansion that was seized by police investigating a £70m postal scam has gone on sale.

Hadley Grange, at Jordans in Buckinghamshire, belonged to Narinder Sandhu, 62, who was jailed in February for conspiracy to commit fraud.

He was the architect of a plan to cheat the Royal Mail by falsely declaring mail weights, classes and destinations, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors said the falsely categorised mail was sent through logistics companies in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire from 2005 to 2017.

Villagers play 'poolette' as sewage floods streets

People said "turds, toilet paper and tampons" were coming up from manhole covers [BBC]

Villagers affected by sewage running through the streets say they are having to play "Russian poolette" when taking their kids to school.

Residents of Hampstead Norreys, Berkshire, said "toilet paper and tampons" were coming up from manhole covers.

Councillor Carolyne Culver said they had the same problem in 2014 and Thames Water should find a long-term solution.

The company said it had plans to upgrade local sewage treatment works.

Multimillion-pound upgrade approved for theatre

A "much-loved" Berkshire theatre will benefit from a multimillion-pound upgrade after plans were approved for the project.

The Hexagon Theatre in Reading will be revitalised with a new 300-capacity studio auditorium, in addition to rehearsal space.

The overall scheme is expected to cost £13.7m.

Following planning approval, work on the site could begin as early as this summer.

Women with long Covid describe years of struggle

Two women living with long Covid have told the BBC how the illness has left them struggling to do ordinary tasks.

Amy Smith, 47, and Christina Bachini, 77, both from Berkshire, were diagnosed with the condition in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Story continues

They have described trying to cope with ongoing symptoms, including extreme fatigue, brain fog, pain, breathlessness and muscle damage.

The chronic condition affects an estimated 1.9 million people in the UK.

Ex-station master gets a VIP trip for 100th birthday

A former station master was treated to a first-class train journey and a ticket to see his favourite football team to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Chelsea fan Alf Wells was station manager in Newbury, Berkshire, where he has lived his whole life.

Mr Wells' neighbour, Wendy Sneddon, worked with Great Western Railway and Chelsea FC to organise the day.

She said she was always amazed by how many people knew Mr Wells from his days working on the railway.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.