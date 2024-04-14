Berkshire weekly round-up: 6 April - 12 April 2024

More acts have been announced for Reading Festival [Getty Images]

A story about the line-up for Reading Festival was among our most read stories this week in Berkshire.

A variety of local issues were featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Berkshire and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Young fans inspired by star striker

Harvey Knibbs (left) took questions from young Reading supporters [BBC]

Young football fans have enjoyed a surprise visit on a holiday training course.

Reading FC top scorer Harvey Knibbs visited a session on Thursday run by the club's community trust.

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) scheme offers underprivileged children healthy activities and a hot lunch.

Liness, 13, said it was a "surprise" and a "very good feeling" to meet the star striker.

Reading Muslims celebrate Eid at park event

The annual event has been running for about a decade [BBC]

About 2,000 Muslims gathered for a public prayer event to celebrate Eid.

The annual Eid in the Park event takes place in Reading's Palmer Park and has been running for about a decade.

Eid al-Fitr, which means festival of the breaking of the fast, is celebrated at the end of the holy month of Ramadan - when many Muslims fast.

Event organiser Ibrahim Nazir said it was a "chance for the community to come together and celebrate as one".

Apprenticeships in security work open to people of 'all backgrounds'

The Ministry of Defence's nuclear weapons research facility is offering apprenticeships for "critically important" security work.

The Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) has launched a Data Skills Academy for apprentices in Reading, Berkshire.

They will be taught skills in data wrangling and analysis techniques over 15 months, a spokesperson said.

AWE said successful apprentices would be helping "keep our country safe and secure".

U-turn over 'disgraceful' home improvement charges

Self-built home improvements are usually exempt from the Community Infrastructure Levy [Getty Images]

A council has pledged to refund homeowners who it said were "disgracefully" charged thousands of pounds by "unpleasant and overzealous" officers.

West Berkshire Council previously adopted a "zero-tolerance" approach to incorrect paperwork for home improvements, leader Jeff Brooks said.

Residents who completed council forms wrongly were charged a Community Infrastructure Levy, he added.

He said the practice would be stopped.

More acts announced for Reading and Leeds festivals

Lana Del Rey was announced as a headliner in November [Getty Images]

More than 30 acts have been added to the line-up for Reading and Leeds Festivals.

R&B girl group Flo, singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and alternative rap trio Frozemode are among those performing on the Radio 1 Stage.

A number of headliners have already been announced, including Fred again.., Lana Del Rey and Blink-182.

The festival will take place from 21 to 25 August, returning to Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

