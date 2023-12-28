Berlin is a prequel to the hit Spanish series Money Heist (Netflix)

After Money Heist became a hit for Netflix, the streamer fast-tracked Berlin, a spin-off series focusing on one of its most popular characters.

The character of Berlin will no doubt be familiar to all those who were glued to Money Heist’s (AKA La Casa de Papel) three-series arc. He’s the terminally ill yet expertly proficient thief who specialises in making expensive things disappear without a trace.

While his story may have seemingly concluded in the Spanish crime drama’s primary outing, this new spin-off series promises to reintroduce us to the character at an earlier, pivotal moment of his life and career.

Here’s what we know about Netflix’s new Money Heist spin-off, Berlin.

When will Berlin be released on Netflix?

Berlin will land on Netflix on Friday, 29 December, making it the perfect binge-watch material for the tail end of the festive break or just something to help you weather January’s back-to-work blues.

The series will consist of eight episodes, which will all become available to stream at the same time.

Is there a trailer for Berlin?

Pedro Alonso returns to play the titular Berlin. (Netflix)

The first teaser trailer for Berlin was released in June 2023. In it, we find a young Berlin who’s lacking in knowledge of his impending terminal illness but full of a lust for life. He's also obsessed with stealing every expensive thing he sets his eyes on.

His plan: to steal €44 million — in one afternoon. From the world of Money Heist/La casa de papel, comes BERLIN. Watch the first teaser #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/OSMwZK8U9V — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

A second, American-dubbed Berlin trailer dropped in late November and once again made great use of the series’ lush Paris and Madrid-set backdrops whilst taking us deeper into the heist at the heart of the show.

By the looks of it, it's a job that'll take Berlin's crew deep into the Paris catacombs.

What is the plot of Berlin?

Joel Sanchez as Bruce, Julio Peña as Roi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begona Vargas as Cameron in Berlin. (Netflix)

In Money Heist, Berlin formed part of a larger team of thieves and con artists, each of whom adopted a codename of a different well-known city. By combining their skills, the gang were able to band together to steal the Royal Mint of Spain although, judging by the plot synopsis of this new spin-off, this was far from Berlin’s only major heist.

Across the show’s eight-episode arc, we’ll re-meet Berlin at a younger point in his life, parts of which were glimpsed during Money Heist in flashback form. Together with a new gang of criminals and slippery characters, Berlin will try to steal a horde of jewels worth $44 million, all while dodging the authorities and navigating a few brushes with love.

This plot is elaborated upon in the show’s official synopsis which explains: “There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They're what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn’t gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint.

“This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he’ll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he’s ever stolen with.”

Who is starring in Berlin?

Joel Sanchez as Bruce, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Julio Peña as Roi, Begona Vargas as Cameron in Berlin. (Netflix)

Pedro Alonso will once again reprise his Money Heist role as the titular Berlin but this time, he’ll be surrounded by a range of new faces.

Michelle Jenner will play cyber security expert Keila, Tristán Ulloa will play Berlin's confidant Damián, Begoña Vargas will appear as the wildcard character Cameron and Julio Peña will portray Roi, Berlin's trusted sidekick who's also a crack locksmith.

Meanwhile, Joel Sánchez will also star as weapons and gadgets guy Bruce.

Berlin will be released on Netflix on Friday, 29 December.