Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked and injured several people

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said a man was detained Tuesday after attacking and injuring several people in the city's Charlottenburg neighborhood.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Shortly before 12 noon, emergency services were called to ... Charlottenburg because a man had allegedly injured several people — presumably with a knife,” police posted on X.

Police said they were questioning witnesses. There were no more details immediately available.

Germany is still reeling from a deadly Christmas market attack this month in which five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

The Associated Press