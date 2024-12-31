Berlusconi acted like ‘jilted lover’ after being shut out by EU ‘big three’

Gavin Cordon, PA
·3 min read

Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi acted like a “jilted lover” after being shut out of talks between Tony Blair and the leaders of France and Germany, according to newly released government files.

Papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, show the flamboyant Italian leader was so incensed at being excluded from a trilateral summit of the three big European powers that he threatened to challenge Britain’s EU rebate at every opportunity.

He was said to have been particularly “hurt” as, unlike the French and Germans, he had backed Britain and the US over the invasion of Iraq – even going so far as to enlist the support of president George Bush to express his unhappiness.

The three-way meeting in Berlin with president Jacques Chirac and chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in February 2004 was part of a British attempt to gain traction with the two nations traditionally regarded as the main drivers of the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

However it went down extremely badly with some of the other member states – none more so than the Italians.

Britain’s ambassador to Rome, Sir Ivor Roberts, said he was “taken aback” at the strength of feelings when he met Mr Berlusconi’s foreign affairs adviser, Giovanni Castellaneta, for lunch ahead of an Italy-England rugby international.

“The gist of what he had to say was that Berlusconi was feeling badly let down by the prime minister,” he reported.

“He actually used the image of a jilted lover (very Berlusconi) and added that there was something of the Southern Italian about Berlusconi which made him quite vindictive when he thought his affections had been misplaced or betrayed.

“The word ‘tradito’ (betrayed) came up quite often.”

For good measure, Sir Ivor added that the Italian’s mood “will not have been lightened by the outcome of the game” – a 50-9 victory for England.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr Blair held a video conference with Mr Bush the following week, a Downing Street note of the call recorded that the US president had “expressed some concern in a jokey way, on Berlusconi’s behalf, over Italy’s exclusion” from the talks in Berlin.

Tony Blair and Jacques Chirac
Tony Blair (right) and Jacques Chirac. Mr Berlusconi was furious at being shut out of their talks with Germany’s Gerhard Schroeder (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In the face of such concerns, Mr Blair felt it necessary to travel to Rome to personally placate the unhappy premier and assure him of his continuing support.

He was preceded in the Italian capital by his special adviser on Europe, Roger Liddle, who travelled ahead to “calm Italian nerves and pour oil on troubled waters”.

Mr Liddle reported there could be no doubt that Mr Berlusconi’s sense of hurt was genuine, with the press and opposition parties seeking to exploit his exclusion as evidence of the “failure” of his foreign policy.

“That adds to his personal sense of betrayal (‘I backed him on Iraq etc’),” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was deliberately and somewhat pompously threatened that Foreign Minister Frattini has issued an instruction that the future of the British rebate should be questioned at every available European meeting.

“These reactions are frankly petty, but there is a substantial problem you have to find a way round. Next week, it is no good offering Berlusconi a photo-op without substance. Equally, you can’t allow him to veto trilateralism.”

Just as the row appeared to be dying down, it flared up again with an Italian newspaper reporting that Mr Schroeder had announced a second trilateral meeting – this time in London.

In an emotional phone call, Mr Berlusconi complained to Mr Blair that the paper’s front page coverage and accompanying cartoon had “destroyed” all that his foreign policy had tried to achieve, showing Italy “had no weight in Europe”.

Mr Blair had to assure that no such meeting had been agreed, promising to instruct Sir Ivor to tell the paper that its story was wrong.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • Russia rejects Trump’s Ukraine peace proposals

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected proposals Monday floated by President-elect Trump’s allies to end the war in Ukraine, dealing a major setback for the incoming president’s hopes to freeze the conflict. In an interview with Russian state-run media outlet TASS, Lavrov said Moscow has “not received any official signals regarding a settlement in Ukraine”…

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • Musk has been staying at $2,000-a-night Mar-a-Lago cottage — just hundreds of feet from Trump’s main house

    The news of Musk staying at Mar-a-Lago comes as concerns continue to grow in Washington about the extent of the SpaceX boss’ influence over Trump

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • In shift, Trump downgrades soaring rhetoric on campaign promises

    President-elect Trump on the campaign trail made grandiose promises to voters to bring down costs quickly, to end the war in Ukraine before he even took office and to use tariffs to bolster the U.S. economy and manufacturing. Since winning November’s election, Trump has indicated delivering on those promises may not be as simple as…

  • Putin's Latest Attempts To Recruit More Soldiers Could Cause Long-Term Issues For Russia

    UK intelligence officers have warned that the country's economy may struggle next year.

  • Russia said it's been listening to Trump's plans for peace in Ukraine and is 'not happy, of course'

    Trump's plans for negotiating a ceasefire are becoming clear. But Russia's not happy with them.

  • Laura Loomer Apologizes After She ‘Doxxes’ Trump’s AI Guy

    Far-right figurehead Laura Loomer has given a grovelling public apology to President-elect Donald Trump‘s AI advisor Sriram Krishnan after she “accidentally doxxed” him. Loomer took a break from her scheduled programming on X, namely saying Elon Musk is censoring her and then begging for her blue check back, to blurt out the apology after she revealed some of his personal information when she posted his Federal Election Commission records. The advisory body maintains a database of individuals wh

  • Where RFK Jr. got all his money and how he gained power in Trump’s circle

    Forbes last year estimated that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s net worth was about $15 million.

  • Is tension rising between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau?

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump once again takes aim at Justin Trudeau on twitter, calling him “governor.” One expert says the Republican leader might be baiting Canada's Prime Minister.

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • Savage tactics have swung the Ukraine war in Russia's favor

    Russia has found that expendable convict soldiers can clear the way for regular troops, but these tactics come at a massive cost.