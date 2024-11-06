Bernie Moreno defeats Sherrod Brown, wins Ohio U.S. Senate race

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”