Bernie Moreno wins Ohio GOP Senate primary race, AP projects
Bernie Moreno wins Ohio GOP Senate primary race, AP projects
Bernie Moreno wins Ohio GOP Senate primary race, AP projects
Fox Business NetworkFox Business Network host Larry Kudlow asked Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary point-blank on Tuesday if he’d loan Donald Trump nearly a half-billion dollars in order to appeal the ex-president’s New York bank fraud case, saying it would “protect America’s name.”O’Leary essentially ignored Kudlow’s plea, despite saying hours earlier that the penalty against Trump was an “attack on America.”With just days to go until New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing Trump’
The former House speaker delivered a stark reminder about the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee.
Sarah Matthews explained a tactic of the former president.
Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos over comments the news anchor made on air involving the rape case brought against the former U.S. president by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump, a Republican, is already embroiled in multiple unrelated legal battles as he seeks to avoid going to trial on four criminal indictments before the Nov. 5 U.S. election, when he will try to unseat Democratic President Joe Biden. The new lawsuit said the anchor of ABC's Sunday news program "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" "falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll."
But he won't be supporting President Joe Biden either.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
Jay Paul/ReutersThe MAGA-friendly federal judge who keeps siding with Donald Trump in his Mar-a-Lago classified records case has forced prosecutors to make a stark choice: allow jurors to see a huge trove of national secrets or let him go.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s ultimatum Monday night came as a surprise twist in what could have been a simple order; one merely asking federal prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers for proposed jury instructions at the upcoming trial.But as she has done rep
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham proposed a list of properties former President Trump would be most disappointed to have seized if he cannot pay the damages in his civil fraud case. “I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would … I mean, he would…
The former president whiffed on an easy chance to criticize the Russian strongman over the death of Alexei Navalny.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.But the curiously worded contract left the former president’s own attorney Alina Habba—a rising star in his orbit—wide open to getting sued herself.Trump and his top advisers are already a magnet fo
Michael Beschloss also spelled out in the gravest terms why the 2024 election will be like no other.
The "Tonight Show" host came up with the most sarcastic defense of former President Donald Trump.
Former first lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance Tuesday alongside her husband, Donald Trump, to cast her ballot in the Florida presidential primary and teased a potential return to the campaign trail.
SANTA FE (AP) — Two recent U.S. Supreme Court actions have opened the door to a new legal frontier in which local and state officials can be disqualified from office for life for engaging in “insurrection" or providing “aid and comfort” to enemies of the Constitution, based on a post-Civil War era addition to the nation's foundational legal document and how the courts interpret it. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former New Mexico county commissioner who was kicked out of o
The judge for Trump's Manhattan felony trial is also allowing Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and Michael Cohen to testify.
Former President Trump sued ABC News and George Stephanopoulos on Monday, alleging defamation over the anchor’s questioning of Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) about her endorsement of Trump. The March 10 interview on “This Week” made headlines after Mace, a rape survivor, accused Stephanopoulos of trying to “shame” her by probing why she endorsed the former…
The California Democrat said SCOTUS would be "depriving American voters" with one way of handling the former president's case.
Former President Trump is bashing California in his 2024 campaign; if he wins he wants to force it to change — on environment, immigration, LGBTQ issues and more.
The media messed up by pouncing on Donald Trump's 'bloodbath for the country' comment. It's all the other hideous things he said that mattered.
Giuliani said the Bar Association is "going to crucify me no matter what," but added that "not being a weakling" would be a boon for him in heaven.