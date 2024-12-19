Bernie Sanders Blasts Elon Musk For Helping Tank Budget Deal

Marita Vlachou
Updated ·3 min read
Bernie Sanders Blasts Elon Musk For Helping Tank Budget Deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday criticized billionaire Elon Musk, a top ally of President-elect Donald Trump, for his relentless efforts to kill a bipartisan budget deal to keep the government funded past Friday.

Musk repeatedly criticized the agreement on his platform X, formerly Twitter, with Trump seeming to follow suit by publicly coming out against the bill. Trump also threatened to back primary challenges against any Republicans who chose to support the legislation.

This leaves open the possibility of a government shutdown starting at midnight on Saturday but Musk suggested Americans should celebrate the development.

“Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead,” he said. “The voice of the people has triumphed!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders slammed Musk for using his influence to help tank the bipartisan spending package that both Democrats and Republicans worked on for months.

“Will Republicans kiss the ring?” Sanders asked. “Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government.”

In a separate post on his personal account on X, Sanders also pointed out that Musk’s net worth has increased significantly since Trump won reelection. The senator also suggested that Musk’s apparent attempt to block the bill is “oligarchy at work.”

Sanders was far from the only lawmaker to take issue with Musk’s role in Wednesday’s developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote on social media, referring to Musk as “Shadow President.”

Trump’s criticism of the current version of the bill and his call for an increase in the nation’s borrowing limit took members of both parties by surprise and raised the pressure on his ally House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other Republican lawmakers to devise an alternative plan to avoid a government shutdown.

While Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, does not have an official position in Trump’s administration, his proximity to Trump since his election victory has made him an influential adviser. Republican members of Congress have also embraced the billionaire.

Trump has tapped Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a non-government advisory group dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders has previously found common ground with Musk, siding with the billionaire on his criticism of the size of the government defense budget.

“Elon Musk is right,” Sanders said. “The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • The door is open for Musk's DOGE to achieve a quick win: Slashing billions of dollars in fraud in federal programs like Medicare

    Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's tech backgrounds could equip them with the skills to slash fraud in government programs, but they'll need to invest.

  • Speaker Johnson speaks to Musk after he suggests torpedoing spending bill

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he talked to billionaire Elon Musk about the 1,500-page government funding deal after Musk voiced his opposition to the bill, and that the incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief understands the “impossible” position the Speaker is in. Musk on Wednesday morning posted on his social platform, X: “This bill…

  • Bernie Sanders blasts ‘President Elon Musk’ for derailing spending deal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim at tech mogul Elon Musk for saying any lawmaker supporting the newly unveiled end-of-the-year continuing resolution funding deal should be voted out of office. “Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government. The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn’t like it. Will…

  • Trump's team appears annoyed with Ukraine for some of its recent attacks

    In a worrying sign for Ukraine, the incoming Trump administration has signaled its disapproval of some of its recent attacks on Russian soil.

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Adam Kinzinger Delivers Bluntest Of Responses To Trump Threat Question

    The GOP ex-lawmaker also slammed the Republican Party for being unified by just one thing.

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Musk Under Federal Investigation for Flouting Security Clearance Rules

    The U.S. military is investigating whether Elon Musk complied with federal security-clearance rules following reports the SpaceX founder and chief executive used illegal drugs and maintained regular contact with Russia. Like many government employees, defense contractors generally hold confidential, secret, or top-secret security clearance giving them access to certain classified information. Musk holds top-secret clearance and is supposed to report certain information—including drug use and for

  • Trump Allies Eye Deep-Pocketed Dem Billionaire as Next Lawsuit Target

    Fresh off of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over ABC News and star anchor George Stephanopoulos, a MAGA convert and Trump allies are urging the incoming president to sue billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker next. “Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a ‘rapist,’ when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing?,” tweeted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who spent eight years in prison after

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others

    ATLANTA (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others but did not dismiss the indictment, leaving the future of the prosecution uncertain.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • Putin says he pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had pulled Russia back from the edge of the abyss after the chaos which accompanied the fall of the Soviet Union, and had built the country into a sovereign power able to stand up for itself. Putin, a former KGB spy who took the Kremlin's top job just eight years after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin who died at his dacha outside Moscow in 1953 aged 74. Asked by the BBC if he had looked after Russia, something that Boris Yeltsin had asked him to do before handing over the presidency at the end of 1999, Putin said he had.

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…