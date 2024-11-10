Bernie Sanders Says Having Justice Sotomayor Step Aside Is Not 'Sensible'

Kelby Vera
·2 min read
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn’t keen on some Democrats’ idea for shoring up the Supreme Court before President Joe Biden ends his term in office.

During Sunday’s episode of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the progressive politician said he thinks forcing Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire early and allow Biden to appoint a new liberal justice is just impractical.

When host Kristen Welker questioned Sanders about whether reports of “behind-the-scenes” party discussions about Sotomayor stepping aside were true, he was quick to shut down the idea.

“Is that something that you would support, do you think she should step down?” Welker asked.

“No, I don’t,” Sanders said, shaking his head softly.

The Vermont senator continued to dismiss the scheme when asked if he had “heard any talk” about having Sotomayor swap her seat on the bench with someone younger.

“A little bit, yes,” Sanders admitted before adding, “I don’t think it’s a sensible approach.”

On Sunday, sources close to Sotomayor told The Wall Street Journal that the 70-year-old Supreme Court justice has no plans to retire any time soon.

“This is no time to lose her important voice on the court,” one insider said. “She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know.”

Even if Sotomayor was willing to bow out, confirming her replacement before the end of Biden’s term would likely be a tall order.

If Democrats were unable to confirm someone in Biden’s last 71 days in office, President-elect Donald Trump would be left to make the appointment, leaving the court with an overwhelming 7-2 conservative majority.

Appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009, Sotomayor was the first Latina to ascend to the role of Supreme Court justice.

As the most senior member of the court’s small liberal flank, which also includes Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sotomayor serves as the minority’s de facto leader.

