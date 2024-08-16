Berry good job: Winner of State Fair dipping sauce contest wows judges with berry fruit dip

CBC

Several cats have been found in various states of distress over the past couple of months — in some cases, bound and covered in a tar-like substance, the Calgary Humane Society says.Eight kittens were abused and two have died, including one found dead and zip-tied to a fence in the southwest community of Kingsland on Monday.Eight kittens have been found in various states of distress. (Calgary Humane Society)The animal welfare organization says that after an examination, it was determined the cat