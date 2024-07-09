Beryl leaves millions without power, heads toward Mississippi: See outage map

Beryl made its way from southeast Texas to Arkansas, and in its wake, it left at least four people dead and millions without power.

As of 5:50 a.m. CT, 2.3 million Texas homes and businesses reported being without power, according to poweroutage.us, after Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning and made its way across the eastern part of the state before dissipating to a tropical storm and continuing its path to Arkansas.

The number of people without power is lower than it was Monday, when 2.7 million people were reported to be without power.

Beryl's is now a tropical depression and its winds will continue to weaken as it moves away from the Gulf of Mexico, but it is expected to bring heavy rain to the Central and Northeast US, according to the National Weather Service.

Texas power outage map

Arkansas and Louisiana power outages

According to the power outage site, around 22,000 are without power in Louisiana and more than 15,000 are in the dark in Arkansas.

Where is Beryl?

Beryl is moving from central Arkansas today and will be in the Lower Ohio Valley tonight, states the National Weather Service.

Beryl forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Lower Mississippi Valley Tuesday

Wednesday: Ohio Valley

Thursday: The storm will continue northeastward

Heavy rains could bring flooding to cities in the northeast.

