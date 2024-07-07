Beryl may bring heavy rain

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Beryl livestreams: Watch webcams as storm approaches Texas coast
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
- The Canadian Press
Records tumble as dangerous heat wave scorches the US West and beyond, with the worst yet to come
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
- The Weather Network
Beryl on track to restrengthen in Gulf before Texas landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
- The Weather Network
Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Weather Network
Don’t fall victim to these seven dangerous tornado myths
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
- The Canadian Press
Survival story as Hurricane Beryl razes smallest inhabited island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
- The Weather Network
Beware! These dangerous plants are found in Canada
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, as dangerous wildfires spread
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Mechanic: My Dream Car Is $87,000 — But It’s Worth It
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- Global News
Hurricane Beryl heads for Mexico after pummelling Cayman Islands, Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
- The Canadian Press
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
- The Canadian Press
Eastern Wisconsin community evacuated after floodwaters breach dam
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, prompting people living downriver to be evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
- The Conversation
Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve
Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.
- Associated Press
Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage, and cleanup is likely to take years
The highest camp on the world’s tallest mountain is littered with garbage that is going to take years to clean up, according to a Sherpa who led a team that worked to clear trash and dig up dead bodies frozen for years near Mount Everest’s peak. The Nepal government-funded team of soldiers and Sherpas removed 11 tons (24,000 pounds) of garbage, four dead bodies and a skeleton from Everest during this year's climbing season. Ang Babu Sherpa, who led the team of Sherpas, said there could be as much as 40-50 tons (88,000-110,000 pounds) of garbage still at South Col, the last camp before climbers make their attempt on the summit.
- The Canadian Press
Grenada minister tells UN: hurricane-devastated Islands need anything for `a human being to survive'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
- Reuters Videos
Beryl's waves flood Grand Cayman condo complex
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
- CBC
N.B. invasive species council raises alarm over harmful rose
The New Brunswick Invasive Species Council is raising awareness about a rose species that's harming native trees and plants in the province.Kristin Elton, executive director of the council, told CBC Radio's Shift that multiflora rose bushes will grow onto other species and nearby vegetation, suffocating them and competing with them for resources."That's where we see the issues," she said. "It has these really tall canning structures that kind of come up and fountain out and over. When there is s
- The Weather Network
Hurricane warnings issued as Beryl swirls toward Texas
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
- The Canadian Press
Possible shark sighting at Nova Scotia beach prompts lifeguard to alert swimmers
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.