Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear offered a contrast between the agendas of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the vice president struggled this week to paint clear differences between her and her boss.

Beshear, a Harris surrogate who was vetted as a possible running mate, explained that Biden's massive investments in manufacturing, infrastructure and green energy will pay dividends in the future, while Harris' proposals like home buying assistance, child tax break expansions and aid to start small businesses will have more immediate impacts.

"President Biden's plans were about building a future economy that is happening right now -- we're building the two biggest battery plants on planet earth in Kentucky. We built the cleanest, greenest recycled paper mill the world's ever seen. Those are all through his policies," Beshear told This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz of Biden's efforts.

"But hers are about right now. How do we help the American people that are struggling to pay the bills? And that's middle-class tax breaks, that's affordable housing, that's the child care tax break. All the things that she is working on will help us get through the next six months and the next year, so that we will walk into this really strong economy that's being built out there."

The comments come after Harris struggled during an interview this week to lay out what she would have done differently from Biden -- a moment Republicans seized on amid polls showing that voters want change.

When asked on ABC's The View if would have "done something differently than President Biden during the past four years," Harris responded that "There is not a thing that comes to mind" before later saying that she would appoint a Republican to her cabinet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Beshear fleshes out difference between Biden, Harris agendas originally appeared on abcnews.go.com