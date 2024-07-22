Beshear says he will appear on MSNBC Monday to talk about Biden and ‘the path forward.’

After President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, Gov. Andy Beshear posted Sunday night on Facebook he will appear on the MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show “to talk about the path forward.”

“Looking forward to going on Morning Joe tomorrow morning to thank Joe Biden for his service and to talk about the path forward. Tune in at 8:10 am!,” Beshear posted.

Kentucky’s 46-year-old governor has been mentioned by many as a potential VP candidate for the presumed new Democratic presidential contender, Kamala Harris.

”While his decision today could not have been easy, it is in the best interest of our country, and our party. I want to thank him for his leadership, kindness and for a successful presidency that got big, important things done.,” Beshear said earlier Sunday about Biden’s decision.

A spokesperson for Beshear did not respond directly to a question on whether he’s open to participate in the VP sweepstakes, the Herald-Leader reported.

The governor has, when asked about it previously, not denied the possibility of leaving the governor’s office in Frankfort if he felt he could help the commonwealth through another opportunity.