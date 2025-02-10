Best 2025 Super Bowl commercials: All 57 ranked according to USA TODAY Ad Meter

Budweiser broke out the Clydesdales to win USA TODAY Ad Meter 2025, the ninth time the brand has claimed the prize as the Super Bowl's best commercial.

The beer brand brought back the beloved horses in its spot titled "First Delivery," featuring a foal's journey to deliver a keg to claim the contest for the first time since 2015.

Anheuser-Busch had four ads finish in the top eight, with Michelob Ultra's "Ultra Hustle" (No. 3) and Bud Light's "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac" (No. 8) among the most popular ads of the night. Lay's heartwarming spot "The Little Farmer" finished a close second behind Budweiser.

Tubi's 15-second ad "The Z-Suite" was the lowest-rate ad of the 57 national commercials, with Fetch (No. 55) and Coffee mate (No. 56) rounding out the bottom three.

Here's a look at the full rankings from this year's Ad Meter:

Best Super Bowl commercials 2025

22. Little Caesar's – "Whoa!" (3.02)

23. Rocket – "Own The Dream" (3.02)

24. Mountain Dew – "Kiss from a Lime" (2.95)

25. Booking.com – "Get Your Stay Ridiculously Right" (2.92)

26. He Gets Us “What is Greatness?” – (2.91)

27. Reese's – "Don’t Eat Lava" (2.88)

28. RITZ – "RITZ Salty Club" 2.86

29. Haagen-Dazs "Not So Fast, Not So Furious" 2.83

30. NerdWallet "Genius Beluga" 2.83

31. NERDS – "Wonderful World of NERDS" (2.82)

32. Disney+ – “What If” (2.81)

33. Duracell – "Brady Reboost" (2.81)

34. Dunkin' "DunKings 2" (2.79)

35. HexClad Cookware – "Unidentified Frying Object" (2.78)

36. Liquid Death – "Safe For Work" (2.77)

37. Homes.com – "Not Saying We’re the Best" (2.74)

38. Universal Pictures – "How To Train Your Dragon | Big Game Spot" (2.68)

39. MSC Cruises – "Let's Holiday" (2.66)

40. Homes.com – "Still Not Saying We’re the Best" (2.64)

41. Angel Soft – "The Big Game Potty-tunity" (2.61)

42. Totino's Pizza Rolls – "Chazmo Finally Goes Home" (2.61)

43. Bosch – "The More You Bosch" (2.61)

44. Ray-Ban | Meta "Hey Meta, Who Eats Art? Ft. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Kris Jenner | Ray-Ban Meta Glasses" (2.61)

45. Taco Bell – "The Fans" (2.61

46. Poppi – "Soda Thoughts" (2.6)

47. TurboTax – "Now Taxes is So Sweet" (2.57)

48. GoDaddy – "Act Like You Know" (2.57)

49. Hims & Hers – "Sick of the System" (2.51)

50. DoorDash – “DashPass Math” (2.5)

51. T-Mobile – “A New Era in Connectivity” (2.5)

52. Squarespace – "A Tale As Old As Websites" (2.46)

53. OpenAI – "ChatGPT | The Intelligence Age" (2.41)

54. Cirkul – "You Got Cirkul" (2.37)

55. Coffee mate – "Foam Diva" (2.04)

56. Fetch – "The Big Reward" (1.98)

57. Tubi – "The Z-Suite" (1.85)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best Super Bowl 2025 commercials: Full USA TODAY Ad meter rankings