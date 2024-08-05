The best affordable summer jewellery brands to know: where to find beach necklaces, bracelets and rings

You’ve got the swimsuit, but the final touch in any great look for the beach or a Riviera-adjacent perch, is some statement summer jewellery.

It's the time to get playful — embrace the beads, hearts and stars which might otherwise feel naff in the city — and look to the independent labels busy handmaking them. Here, our pick of the best:

Milne Watson

(Milne Watson)

This is the hand-beaded necklace brand fashion editors love — in large part thanks to its founder, Emma Milne Watson, who is the former fashion editor of ELLE and spent four years working with Gwyneth Paltrow at Goop. Fantastic taste is no problem, and highlights of the most recent drop — inspired by Mallorca — include emeralds, tourmalines, pink opal, coral, carnelian, mother of pearl, rubies, sapphire and diamonds. A happy mix.

From £120, milnewatson.co

Dinosaur Designs

(Dinosaur Designs )

A singular, statement bangle is sometimes all you need to make an impact poolside — Dinosaur Designs, the Australian founded label with a shop in Soho, is a trusty place to start. Their large coil bangles crafted from resin come in a range of earthy hues (from olive to black marble) and can be stacked or worn alone. Their large resin “rock” bangles, at £85, are a bestseller, too.

From £38, dinosaurdesigns.co.uk

Alighieri

(Alighieri)

Certainly one of London’s brightest jewellery stars, Alighieri — founded by Rosh Mahtani in 2014 — is the home of statement pieces to cherish, all handmade from 100 per cent recycled bronze, silver and gold in Hatton Gardens. Their “Gone Fishing” line, full of fish pendants, have the perfect amount of charming quirkiness — though their medallions are most popular.

From £95, alighieri.com

Ferrat

(Feratt)

It is a go-to amongst London’s Gen Z, and this reasonably priced, fledgling brand prides itself on quality. Based between UK and the Côte d'Azur, founder Ollie Besse is set on countering “the saturation of mass produced, low quality jewellery, often followed by an outrageous markup.” The results are charming, gold pendent necklaces, shell bracelets and puffy heart adornments for necks and lobes alike. Most come in Solid 925 Silver, or polished with 18ct Gold Vermeil.

From £45, ferrat.co.uk

Daphine

(Daphine )

The 2018 London-founded brand offers a wide range — the best is their bigger, statement gold pieces, including a standout pair of whopping-great boat-shaped earrings made in Jaipur, through to lovey, jade beaded bracelets. Their low-hanging, rope and precious stone necklaces would blend nicely into European beach settings, too.

From £55, shop-daphine.com

Carousel Jewels

(Carousel Jewels)

Your one-stop shop for earrings that promise to bring a splash of excitement, whatever the weather. Its founder, Sally Louise, roots her designs in researching ancient jewels, and prides the label on it’s slow fashion mindset. Her artful mix of pearls, precious stones and crystals must be commended.

From £50, carouseljewels.com