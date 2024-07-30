Best of 'ArtButMakeItSports': Famed Social media account dominates Paris Olympics' first week

The Olympics are always among the most talked about events in the world every four years, and with such attention comes an abundance of entertaining content from the masses.

Among them is the X account "ArtButMakeItSports," which has amassed over 488,000 followers since 2019 by taking pictures of athletes and finding similar art to mimic the picture. The account has made a killing in the first few days of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among the most viral so far was a picture of United States gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who was shown preparing for the pommel horse with his eyes closed as he aimed to lock in for the event. The account then posted the painting, "Welders" by Ben Shahn, which looks shockingly similar to the picture of Nedoroscik.

The account also has a Substack, where they dive deeper into the process of finding art to match the sports photos. It can be a tedious process, as the account claims to not use artificial intelligence help.

Here's a compilation of the best posts so far from the Olympics:

Here are some of the best submissions from the Olympics so far from X account "ArtButMakeItSports":

The Ascension, by James Thornhill, 1720s, 📸 by Gregory Shamus pic.twitter.com/Y47PU3dp8J — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 28, 2024

Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil, by Claude Monet, 1873 pic.twitter.com/bJoJjtJgBy — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 26, 2024

Who runs ArtButMakeItSports account?

The account is ran by LJ Rader, whose personal X account counts much fewer followers than his "ArtButMakeItSports" following.

Rader gave The Athletic a sneak peek into his process in 2023, where, at the time, he said he would search through a folder of over 7,500 pieces of art on his phone to match with various sports photos.

Does ArtButMakeItSports use AI?

No, the account does not use AI for its content creation, as stated in its bio on X.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Best of 'ArtButMakeItSports': Famed Social media account dominates Olympics content