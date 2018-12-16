The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Alexander Wang Celebrates 35 With an Immaculate Complexion (and More!)

Threaded throughout this week's most noteworthy beauty Instagrams, there was a theme of confident, celebratory beauty, as evidenced by lit-from-within skin, high-impact lengths, and benchmarks embraced with aplomb. For model and artist Carlotta Kohl, Chanel's Métiers d'Art Show offered an opportunity to test-drive a bow-bedecked hairstyle primed for holiday parties, while stylist Pernille Teisbaek's adorned barrettes were best secured for an afternoon spent daydreaming in Copenhagen. Dancer Petra Conti welcomed Los Angeles Ballet's season of The Nutcracker with a languid stretch worthy of the Arabian Queen, inspiring followers to flock to the theater—if not the nearest gym.

Elsewhere, selfies were enhanced by the radiance of the December sun. Model Anaïs Mali's cloud of kinks were hued gold, along with her complexion, and Alexander Wang's "This is 35" share featured Turks and Caicos as well as the sort of dewy skin that proves age is just a number. And just as Japanese popstar Rina Sawayama's painterly makeup consisted of pressings of eye-level cerulean that played up her coiffure (think: bubblegum finger waves), designer Vivienne Westwood's eye-encircling crimson and multi-hued lip liner teamed with her pink-dipped lengths to color a career accomplishment characteristically idiosyncratic.

