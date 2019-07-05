The Best Blazer Dresses to Look Smart in Year Round

We are living in a menswear renaissance. Pantsuits, whether paired with boxy blazers or a classic fit, have never been more popular. The same goes for the blazer dress-a bonafide borrowed-from-the-boys classic. A blazer dress works if you want to make a bold statement at cocktail hour or if you simply want to add a little structure to your ensemble for everyday wear. Think of it as the easiest menswear staple to adopt into your wardrobe. Whether you are looking for something sleeveless, bright, or just a tad unexpected, here we have seven of the best blazer dresses to shop now.