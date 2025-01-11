The best brunches in London – from bottomless sushi to free-flowing fizz

There’s something undeniably satisfying about brunch. Call it “basic”, if you must, but the fact is, it remains exactly that: popular.

Whether you’re after a cosy catch-up over coffee or a lavish mid-morning feast, brunch is the luxuruous middle ground where you can indulge in breakfast favourites or something heartier, without judgement.

In London, brunch is a weekend ritual. And also a competition, when bottomless versions get involved. The beauty of the city’s brunch scene lies in its variety. From elegant rooftop affairs to neighbourhood gems brimming with charm, the options are endless.

You could start your day with a never-ending rotation of pizzas slices (cheese, pepperoni, mushroom... whatever takes your fancy); fried chicken and waffles; bacon-loaded pancakes or even sushi and sake. Whichever your vibe, there’s a brunch out there calling your name.

Of course, with great choice comes the challenge of knowing where to begin. That’s where this guide steps in. Having spent countless weekends sipping strawberry smoothies and sampling shakshuka, we’ve handpicked several standout spots.

Whether you’re catching up with friends, looking for a new date spot, or just treating yourself, these brunches will have you planning your next visit before you’ve even finished the first. Trust us – your weekends just got a whole lot better.

The Table Cafe, Southwark and Battersea

Pancakes that mean business – fluffy, golden and piled high with berries, cream, and syrup. Sweet or savoury? At The Table Café, you don’t have to choose (Amira Arasteh)

If you’re someone who struggles to choose between sweet and savoury, then brunch at the Table Café is for you.

With almost every option offering berries, cream and syrup – as well as bacon, halloumi and avocado – there are no fights over a meal here. Championing sustainability and seasonality, the cafe has been a brunch institution for over a decade.

Known for their fluffy buttermilk pancakes and waffles (cinnamon poached pear and fried chicken catch our eye), they also excel with hearty plates like the smoked ham hock and chorizo hash.

The restaurant’s commitment to sourcing local ingredients shines through in every bite, making it a feel-good as well as a taste-good choice.

www.thetablecafe.com

CLAP London, Knightsbridge

A brunch that’s as sleek as its setting. Sushi, robata-grilled mains and a buffet worth the £65 price tag – all washed down with free-flowing sake in Knightsbridge’s finest (Amira Arasteh)

Bringing a sophisticated Japanese dining experience to Knightsbridge, CLAP London combines good food with gorgeous interiors.

The weekend brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 3pm, offers a luxurious selection of sushi and robata-grilled dishes.

For £65 per person, guests can enjoy a variety of starters from the buffet, with options like sashimi, nigiri and signature rolls – as well as a selection of salads and more.

Choose from the likes of grilled pork belly and teriyaki salmon for your mains (luxe options such as black cod and lobster thermidor come at an extra cost), before moving onto desserts such as matcha cheesecake or vanilla millefeuille.

Enhance your brunch with free-flowing wines, champagne, cocktails and sake starting at £30 per person.

www.claprestaurant.com

Akub, Notting Hill

New to London’s brunch scene but already making waves, Akub offers a taste of Palestine, with a brunch menu that’s unique in the city. Celebrating the rich diversity of ingredients and culinary traditions from the region, while working with locally sourced British ingredients, chef Fadi Kattan honours Palestinian cuisine – with a contemporary twist.

Expect a feast of aubergine and short rib fatteh (flatbread), lamb kofta, foul (slow cooked fava beans) and the national dish of mousakhan (chicken baked with sumac and onions in a bread parcel), as well as sweet dishes like Arabic coffee, French toast and a Meghli cheesecake with pear and walnuts that are worth the trip alone. The brunch at Akub is a tribute to the bold flavours of Palestine – and the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

www.akub-restaurant.com

The Little Yellow Door, Notting Hill

Stepping into The Little Yellow Door feels like being welcomed into a mate’s flat – if your mate happened to be a top-notch chef. We can dream, can’t we? This quirky spot in Notting Hill (with locations in Fulham, Clapham and Soho, too) serves up a “Flatmate Brunch” with sharing plates designed to spark conversation.

From classic avocado toast to a savoury crumpet with cheesy chorizo beans and indulgent carmelised banana pancakes dripping in maple syrup, the menu nails comfort food with a twist. It’s all served in a colourful, retro-inspired space that’ll make you feel right at home. Whether you’re lounging on sofas or sat at the “dining table”, if you’ve ever wanted to eat restaurant-quality brunch in the comfort of “your own” home, then this is the spot for you.

www.thelittleyellowdoor.com

Hijingo, Shoreditch

Not your average bingo hall. Shoreditch’s Hijingo serves miso caramel chicken waffles with a side of six thrilling bingo rounds – bottomless prosecco, anyone? (Amira Arasteh)

For those looking for a brunch experience that offers dining with entertainment, Hijingo in Shoreditch offers exactly this fun twist.

The Bingo Bottomless Brunch includes six rounds of bingo like you’ve never played it before –alongside delicious brunch dishes.

With each round presented by the iconic Hijingo bots, with the chance to win exciting prizes ranging from a bar tab to a robot vacuum and even a holiday, this will be a weekend outing you won’t forget.

In terms of food, guests can enjoy a brunch main course (we can’t get enough of the miso salted caramel chicken and waffles but other options include a chicken burger, short rib eggs benedict and aubergine, kimchi and avocado toast ) accompanied by bottomless prosecco and beer, with non-alcoholic options available for £35-£49 per person.

www.hijingo.com

Aqua Kyoto and Aqua Nueva, Soho

Rooftop glamour, Soho style. Aqua Kyoto’s sushi spread and Aqua Nueva’s Spanish pintxos might steal the show, but those skyline views are the real star (Amira Arasteh)

If you like your brunch with a side of glamour, Aqua Kyoto and Aqua Nueva in Soho should be on your radar. Aqua Kyoto’s Japanese-inspired brunch is a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. Kick things off with edamame, miso aubergine karaage, chicken katsu gyoza and char siu pork bao buns – before moving onto a platter of delicious and beautifully-presented sushi.

The maki and nigiri are bottomless – so if you’re a suhi fiend, make the most of this unlimited option. Mains-wise, it’s a choice of steak, sea bass and yakiniku chicken from the robata grill, or seafood udon or mushroom fried rice – while the desserts feature green tea and white chocolate parfait, coconut, lime and shiso pannacotta and fruit to finish the elevated dining experience. Wash it all down with free flowing prosecco, beer, cocktails (for slighty extra) and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, Aqua Nueva adds a Spanish flair to the brunch scene. Following a similar suit to its sister restaurant, the brunch begins with sharing pintxos plates and sticks of pan con tomate, chorizo Iberico with manchego cheese and fried cod with tartare sauce and langoustine to name a few. The braised beef short rib with potato gratin and the artichoke flower were mains favourites, while glazed churros with orange marmalade are a satisfying dessert for all.

The real star of these brunches, however, is the view – both restaurants’ rooftop terraces offer stunning scenes across of central London.

www.aquakyoto.co.uk; www.aquanueva.co.uk

Amazonico, Mayfair

Guacamole at the table, meats straight from the fire and desserts that dazzle – Amazonico’s Weekend Asado is where indulgence meets Mayfair chic (Amira Arasteh)

Known as the “Weekend Asado”, this menu is available at Amazonico on both Saturday and Sunday. While £65 is not a small amount to put aside for a weekend meal, neither is the food that arrives at the table.

This Latin American-inspired feast features a selection of small bites to get things started, including guacamole made at the table, stone bass ceviche, the addictive Brazilian cassava cheese bread and more.

Having to choose doesn’t exist at Amazonico, with the presentation of grilled meats cooked over an open fire, embodying the traditional “asado” style, including picanha lamb and rump steak, chanco (crispy pork belly) and baby chicken – plus sides. If you have any space for dessert, you can enjoy a tapioca tropical pudding, as well as a roasted caramel glazed pineapple and corn cake.

While not available as a bottomless option, the cocktails are both tasty and aesthetically pleasing – so be sure to not miss out there.

www.amazonicorestaurant.com